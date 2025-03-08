Vipers Sweep Series Against Texas

March 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (15-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, obtained a 115-104 win over the Texas Legends (8-17) on Saturday night at the Bert Ogden Arena.

After a 4-4 tie at the beginning of the game, the Vipers took over the lead until the Legends hit an 8-0 run which granted the team a 17-12 lead. Texas kept the ball rolling and ended the first quarter with a 26-20 advantage.

RGV tipped off the second quarter with a 10-0 run which gave the team the upper hand of 30-26. The Vipers controlled the second quarter until the clock struck 1:15 and the Legends tied the competition at 53-53. The Legends then proceeded to outscore the Vipers 6-4 and secured a 59-47 lead at halftime.

The second half began with the Legends in control, but with less than seven minutes to go the Vipers jumped out with a 67-65 lead. At 4:13 the Legends tied the game 73-73. Texas then took over, but. RGV responded by tying the competition at 75-75. After the tie, the visiting team regained control and ended the quarter with an 85-80 advantage.

In the fourth quarter, RGV came out hot as the team hit a 21-5 run and secured control of the game with a score of 101-90 at 6:45. Texas then hit an 11-3 run which cut its deficit down to 104-101. RGV then hit an 11-3 run to secure a 115-104 win over the Legends.

Markquis Nowell led all scorers with 34 points followed by Teddy Allen with 20 points and Daishen Nix with 15 points.

Zhaire Smith also led all scorers with 34 points. Teafale Lenard Jr. had a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Max Fiedler had a double-double with 11 points and 22 rebounds.

On Tuesday, March 11 at 9:00 p.m. CST the Vipers will face the Valley Suns at Mullet Arena. Fans may stream the game on ESPN+. For more information visit www.NBAGLeague.com.

