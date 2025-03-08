Legends Acquire Draft Picks, D'Moi Hodge's Returning Rights in Trade with Maine

March 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends have completed a trade with the Maine Celtics, acquiring a 2026 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and the returning player rights to guard D'Moi Hodge in exchange for forward Phillip Wheeler.

Hodge (6-4, 180), a former Missouri and Cleveland State standout played a total of 42 games last season between the South Bay Lakers and Rip City Remix, where he averaged 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Wheeler (6-8, 185) who appeared in 32 games for Texas this season, posting 16.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per contest.

The Legends will look to split their back-to-back series against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, in the second consecutive match-up tonight. Tip-off is scheduled for 7pm CT, at the Bert Ogden Arena. Fans can watch live on KFAA or UEN.

