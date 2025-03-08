Rio Grande Valley's N'Faly Dante Suspended
March 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
NEW YORK - Rio Grande Valley Vipers Two-Way guard N'Faly Dante has been suspended one game without pay for inappropriate and offensive language regarding a game official, it was announced today by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim.
The incident, for which Dante was assessed a technical foul, occurred with 5:48 remaining in the second quarter of the Vipers' 140-118 victory over the Texas Legends on March 6 at Bert Ogden Arena.
Dante will serve his suspension tonight when the Vipers host the Legends at Bert Ogden Arena at 8 p.m. ET.
