Rio Grande Valley's N'Faly Dante Suspended

March 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







NEW YORK - Rio Grande Valley Vipers Two-Way guard N'Faly Dante has been suspended one game without pay for inappropriate and offensive language regarding a game official, it was announced today by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

The incident, for which Dante was assessed a technical foul, occurred with 5:48 remaining in the second quarter of the Vipers' 140-118 victory over the Texas Legends on March 6 at Bert Ogden Arena.

Dante will serve his suspension tonight when the Vipers host the Legends at Bert Ogden Arena at 8 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.