Charge Outlast Celtics in OT

March 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge's Nae'Qwan Tomlin in action

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (11-16) split a two-game set with the Maine Celtics (17-11) after a 127-123 overtime victory in front of 4,145 at Cleveland Public Hall on Saturday night. The win for Cleveland was their first in overtime in four tries this season as the teams split their two-game season series.

The Charge's Nae'Qwan Tomlin scored a team-high 33 points on 14-of-16 from the field with 11 rebounds and two blocks in 35 minutes. Emoni Bates scored 24 points with eight rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes. Jules Bernard came off the bench to score 18 points with five rebounds and four assists. Luke Travers hit the game-winning runner to finish with 16 points, 10 boards, eight assists and three steals.

Maine's J.D. Davison scored a game-high 36 points on 12-of-25 shooting with 10 assists and five rebounds in 41 minutes. Cleveland State product Tristan Enaruna scored 26 points for the Celtics, while Jay Scrubb added 20 points on 8-of-19 shots off the bench.

