Legends Fall to Vipers in Series Finale

March 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, TX - The Texas Legends (8-17) wrapped up their two-game series against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (15-10) at Bert Ogden Arena but were unable to hold off a late surge, falling 115-104.

The Legends started strong, taking a six-point lead after the first quarter behind the efforts of Zhaire Smith and Teafale Lenard Jr. Smith poured in 34 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including 5-of-10 from three. Lenard Jr. showcased his versatility, recording 23 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

Max Fiedler grabbed a career-high 22 rebounds, placing him second all-time in Legends history for most rebounds in a single game. He finished with 11 points, three assists, and three steals. Garrett Denbow and Jazian Gortman added 10 points each.

The Vipers were led by Markquis Nowell, who matched Smith with 34 points and nine assists. Teddy Allen contributed 20 points, while David Roddy and Jack McVeigh combined for 27.

Texas held a slim lead heading into the final frame, but the Vipers controlled the fourth quarter, outscoring the Legends 35-19 to secure the victory.

The Legends return home for their next matchup against the Salt Lake City Stars on Friday March 14th, at Comerica Center. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM CT.

