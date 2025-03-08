South Bay Cruises Past Motor City

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers (10-15) defeated the Motor City Cruise (13-11) 121-103 Saturday night at home at UCLA Health Training Center. Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, currently on assignment, tallied 16 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal in South Bay's fourth consecutive win.

The Cruise led after the first quarter, finishing the period with a two-point lead. Guard Jhonathan Dunn sparked South Bay's offense in the second quarter, draining back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Lakers ahead with 8:33 to go in the half. South Bay dominated the period, outscoring the Cruise by a 43-18-point margin, with Dunn contributing 16 points as the Lakers finished the first half of play leading 68-45. South Bay remained consistent through the third period, outshooting Motor City by a 55.0 percent to 41.2 percent margin, extending their lead to 34 points. The Cruise responded with a 12-0 fourth-quarter run, but the Lakers held strong to maintain a 21-point lead in the final two minutes of play to secure the victory at home.

Forward Solomon Young logged his second 20-point game of the regular season, finishing the night with 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks. Dunn registered 24 points off the bench, his third consecutive game in double-figures, along with two rebounds and one assist. Forward Cole Swider tallied 17 points, three rebounds and one steal, while guard DaJuan Gordon added 10 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Pistons two-way guard Daniss Jenkins scored 18 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists and one steal. Two-way forward Ron Harper Jr. contributed 18 points, five rebounds, one assist and one block. Two-way center Tolu Smith III notched a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double with one block, while forward Malik Hall added 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals.

The South Bay Lakers play the Motor City Cruise once more March 10 at 7 p.m. at UCLA Health Training Center.

