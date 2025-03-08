Motor City Stopped by South Bay
March 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Motor City Cruise News Release
EL SEGUNDO, Cal. - Coming off their seventh win in their last eight games, the Motor City Cruise fell to the South Bay Lakers, 121-103. The Lakers have now extended their win streak to four games.
South Bay pulled away just before halftime with a key 29-4 run to close the second quarter. Additionally, the Lakers had four players reach double-digit points with Solomon Young leading the way with a double-double performance. Young scored 24 points and shot 8-13 from the floor (4-5 3PT), along with grabbing 10 rebounds in the win. Jhonathan Dunn also scored 24 points off the bench after shooting 9-11 (6-8 3PT). The former Motor City Cruise two-way forward Cole Swider finished the game with 17 points. As a team, the Lakers shot 53.4% from the floor and 47.5% from beyond the arc. South Bay's defense also contributed by holding the Cruise to a 23.3 three-point percentage.
Tolu Smith secured his 18 th double-double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Smith shot 7-10 from the floor. Additionally, Daniss Jenkins and Ron Harper Jr. each followed with 18 points in Motor City's defeat. Jack Gohlke made his Motor City debut and dropped five points in his 6.5 minutes of playing time.
The Motor City Cruise and South Bay Lakers will continue their two-game series on Monday, March 10 at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live at https://gleague.nba.com/.
-detroit.gleague.nba.com-
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 8, 2025
- South Bay Cruises Past Motor City - South Bay Lakers
- Legends Fall to Vipers in Series Finale - Texas Legends
- Vipers Sweep Series Against Texas - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Motor City Stopped by South Bay - Motor City Cruise
- Charge Outlast Celtics in OT - Cleveland Charge
- Maine Celtics Stopped in Overtime - Maine Celtics
- Bamba Leads Squadron to Home Win over Gold - Birmingham Squadron
- Rio Grande Valley's N'Faly Dante Suspended - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Rio Grande Valley's N'Faly Dante Suspended - G League
- Legends Acquire Draft Picks, D'Moi Hodge's Returning Rights in Trade with Maine - Texas Legends
- Omoruyi Has Career-Night in 905 Loss - Raptors 905
- Herd Wins Thriller Against The Warriors - Wisconsin Herd
- Santa Cruz Warriors Edged Out By The Herd, Losing 112-110 To Wisconsin - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Motor City Cruise Stories
- Motor City Stopped by South Bay
- Motor City Two-Ways Contribute to Win over San Diego
- Cruise Win Streak Comes to an End with Late Three by Peterson
- Jenkins Earns Career High; Cruise Extend Win Streak to Six
- Cruise Set Franchise Record to Obtain Their Fifth Straight Win