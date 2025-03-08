Motor City Stopped by South Bay

March 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO, Cal. - Coming off their seventh win in their last eight games, the Motor City Cruise fell to the South Bay Lakers, 121-103. The Lakers have now extended their win streak to four games.

South Bay pulled away just before halftime with a key 29-4 run to close the second quarter. Additionally, the Lakers had four players reach double-digit points with Solomon Young leading the way with a double-double performance. Young scored 24 points and shot 8-13 from the floor (4-5 3PT), along with grabbing 10 rebounds in the win. Jhonathan Dunn also scored 24 points off the bench after shooting 9-11 (6-8 3PT). The former Motor City Cruise two-way forward Cole Swider finished the game with 17 points. As a team, the Lakers shot 53.4% from the floor and 47.5% from beyond the arc. South Bay's defense also contributed by holding the Cruise to a 23.3 three-point percentage.

Tolu Smith secured his 18 th double-double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Smith shot 7-10 from the floor. Additionally, Daniss Jenkins and Ron Harper Jr. each followed with 18 points in Motor City's defeat. Jack Gohlke made his Motor City debut and dropped five points in his 6.5 minutes of playing time.

The Motor City Cruise and South Bay Lakers will continue their two-game series on Monday, March 10 at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live at https://gleague.nba.com/.

