Maine Celtics Stopped in Overtime

March 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







CLEVELAND, Ohio. - The Maine Celtics came up short to the Cleveland Charge 127-123 in overtime on Saturday night. Maine is now 2-6 in overtime games this season.

Maine (17-11) sees their three-game winning streak end with the loss. The Celtics are 4-2 on the current road trip and sit in second place in the Eastern Conference standings. Cleveland improves to 11-16 after the victory.

JD Davison led Maine once again with 36 points, 5 rebounds, and 10 assists. Saturday marked Davison's 14th 30-point game of the season, and it was his 10th consecutive game scoring 20 points or more. The Two-Way player has also scored at least 10 points in 85 consecutive contests.

Tristan Enaruna scored a career-high 26 points on 50% (8-16) shooting from the floor. Jay Scrubb added 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists off the bench for Maine. Recently signed Two-Way player Miles Norris finished with 14 points and 6 rebounds. Maine shot 45% from the floor (43-96) and 37% (16-43) from beyond the arc as a team.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin led the Charge with a team-high 33 points and 11 rebounds on an efficient 14-16 (88%) shooting from the floor. Emoni Bates caught fire with 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists on 8-16 (50%) shooting. Jules Bernard added 18 and Luke Travers scored 16 for Cleveland in the win. Overall, the Charge finished the game shooting 51% (47-93) from the floor, including 36% (13-31) from three.

After outscoring Maine 37-16 in the fourth quarter of Friday's matchup, the Charge carried that momentum into the first quarter of Saturday night's contest. Gabe Osabuohlen converted from the charity stripe with 4:03 to go in the first quarter to give Cleveland their largest lead of the first half. Nae'Qwan Tomlin led the Charge with 11 first quarter points. Miles Norris and Jay Scrubb helped spur a 15-4 to pull Maine within four. Tyrell Roberts buried a three with 22.9 seconds left in the quarter to pull Maine within one, 31-30 at the end of the first quarter.

Maine outscored the Charge 22-14 to start the second quarter. JD Davison led all scorers with 16 first half points, and the third-year guard knocked down one from deep with 4:04 to go in the first half to put Maine in front 52-45, their largest lead of the first half. Tristan Enaruna scored 11 of his 13 first half points in the second quarter alone to provide the lift for the Celtics. Jay Scrubb tallied 12 first half points off the bench as Maine held a narrow lead in Cleveland, 58-56.

The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair as both teams shot over 50% from the floor in the frame. Tomlin and Davison traded blows in the frame, with Tomlin racking up 15 points in the quarter and Davison scoring 13. Cleveland's Darius Brown connected on a short jump shot to give the Charge their first lead of the second half at the 9:24 mark of the third quarter. Neither team would lead by more than three points until Norris connected from deep with 3:01 left to put the Celtics up by five. With 2:18 to play, recent signee Phillip Wheeler found Hason Ward for the two-handed slam to put the Celtics in front 91-86. Jules Bernard connected from deep at the buzzer as the Celtics and Charge began the fourth quarter tied at 96 a piece.

Former Maine Celtics London Johnson buried a triple, and Luke Travers threw down a two-handed flush off a steal to put the Charge in front 103-96 with 10:36 remaining in the fourth quarter. Emoni Bates found Tomlin for another three to put Cleveland up 111-98, their largest lead of the night. Trying to rally from behind, Davison soared in for an offensive putback, plus the foul. The three-point play pulled Maine back within five with 6:00 to go. With a fierce look in his eye, Davison took his man one-on-one and again scored through the contact to pull the Celtics within two with 3:38 left in the game. Trailing by two, Davison again slashed to the cup and was fouled by Bates with 24.6 seconds remaining. The Celtics star made both free throws to level Maine with Cleveland 120-120. Cleveland's final shot at the buzzer was off the mark and Maine went to overtime for the eighth time this season, a franchise record.

Playing to a target score of 127, Davison put the Celtics on the board first with a tough, fadeaway jump shot. Cleveland's Bates answered with a three on the next possession to put the Charge back in front. After Enaruna split a pair of free throws, Tomlin scored at the rim to pull Cleveland within two of the target score. Travers scored on Cleveland's next possession, sending his 14-foot jump shot off the glass to win in walk off fashion, 127-123. Maine is now 2-6 in overtime games this season.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: JD Davison was the Player of the Game after leading Maine with 36 points, 5 rebounds, and 10 assists.

THE ROAD AHEAD: Maine's next stop on their long road trip is against the Windy City Bulls on March 12th at 8:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.