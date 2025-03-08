Bamba Leads Squadron to Home Win over Gold
March 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Center Mo Bamba's double-double performance at Legacy Arena at the BJCC Saturday night led the Birmingham Squadron to a win over the visiting Grand Rapids Gold by a score of 128-107.
Bamba led all scorers with 24 points on the night and tallied a game-high 18 rebounds to go along with five assists and a pair of blocks.
New Orleans Pelicans assignee Antonio Reeves also scored 24 points for Birmingham (10-16), while two-way guard Lester Quinones dropped 21 points. Jalen Crutcher scored 14 and reserves Trhae Mitchell and Davon Reed each scored in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Squadron led by as many as 30 points during Saturday's game and never trailed.
Ithiel Horton's 23 points off the Grand Rapids (12-15) bench led the visitors, while guard Andrew Funk added 21 points in the losing effort.
With the win, the Squadron split the season series with Grand Rapids, 1-1.
Birmingham now turns its attention to tomorrow's 5 p.m. tip against the Westchester Knicks and the game can be seen locally on My68 and nationally on Roku Sports Channel. Sunday's contest is the team's annual Youth Sports Night during which the Squadron will wear specialty uniforms honoring patients from Children's of Alabama.
For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.
