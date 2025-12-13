Banton's Career Night Not Enough as Legends Fall to Spurs

Published on December 13, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (6-7) dropped the first of a back-to-back against the Austin Spurs (12-1) Friday night, falling 138-132 at Comerica Center despite a career performance from Dalano Banton.

Banton led the Legends with a career-high 40 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, notching first career triple-double while shooting 53.5% from the field. He was one of six Legends in double figures, with Zhaire Smith adding 22 points and Matthew Cleveland posting 18 points and 10 rebounds. Texas shot 51.1% from the field and 42.9% from deep (18-of-42) but couldn't slow down Austin's offensive onslaught.

The Spurs were led by David Jones Garcia, who erupted for 42 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists. Harrison Ingram added 21 points and 9 boards off the bench, while Jayden Nunn scored 26.

Despite a 43-point second-quarter surge that gave Texas a halftime lead, the Spurs answered late, outscoring the Legends 40-35 in the fourth to close out the win.

The Legends will look to bounce back Saturday night in the rematch against Austin. Tipoff is set for 7:30 PM CT at Comerica Center.

For tickets and updates, visit www.TexLegends.com or follow @TexasLegends on social media.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







NBA G League Stories from December 13, 2025

Banton's Career Night Not Enough as Legends Fall to Spurs - Texas Legends

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.