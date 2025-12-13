Banton's Career Night Not Enough as Legends Fall to Spurs
G League Texas Legends

Banton's Career Night Not Enough as Legends Fall to Spurs

Published on December 13, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release


Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (6-7) dropped the first of a back-to-back against the Austin Spurs (12-1) Friday night, falling 138-132 at Comerica Center despite a career performance from Dalano Banton.

Banton led the Legends with a career-high 40 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, notching first career triple-double while shooting 53.5% from the field. He was one of six Legends in double figures, with Zhaire Smith adding 22 points and Matthew Cleveland posting 18 points and 10 rebounds. Texas shot 51.1% from the field and 42.9% from deep (18-of-42) but couldn't slow down Austin's offensive onslaught.

The Spurs were led by David Jones Garcia, who erupted for 42 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists. Harrison Ingram added 21 points and 9 boards off the bench, while Jayden Nunn scored 26.

Despite a 43-point second-quarter surge that gave Texas a halftime lead, the Spurs answered late, outscoring the Legends 40-35 in the fourth to close out the win.

The Legends will look to bounce back Saturday night in the rematch against Austin. Tipoff is set for 7:30 PM CT at Comerica Center.

For tickets and updates, visit www.TexLegends.com or follow @TexasLegends on social media.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.

Check out the Texas Legends Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



NBA G League Stories from December 13, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central