Boom Blows Past Bulls for Second Consecutive Win

Published on December 13, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom (5-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, defeated the Windy City Bulls (6-7), 130-114, on a snowy Saturday night at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

Two-way player Taelon Peter flirted with a triple-double after finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds (season-high), and nine assists (season-high) to lead the way for the Boom. Jalen Slawson led all scorers with 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field, along with five assists and four rebounds. Kyle Guy added 24 points and eight assists, while Gabe McGlothan recorded 22 points and nine rebounds.

The Bulls were paced by Mac McClung, who had a final stat line of 21 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Lachlan Olbrich followed with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Kevin Knox II tallied a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

In a tightly contested first half, the Bulls edged out a one-point (60-59) advantage, thanks to Mac McClung, who poured in 17 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field, including nine points from the free-throw line. The Boom got out to a hot start in the first quarter after building an 11-point lead in the frame. Trailing by 10 with 5:05 left in the half, the Bulls erased the deficit by outscoring the Boom 22-11 to seize momentum heading into the break.

Jalen Slawson helped turn the tide in the third quarter after scoring 10 of his 26 points in the frame, helping the Boom reclaim an eight-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Bulls kept things interesting down the stretch until the Boom expanded their lead to 20 points after using a 16-4 run late in the period to secure a convincing win.

NEXT UP The Boom concludes the Tip-Off Tournament slate in a rematch against the Windy City Bulls on Sunday at The Arena at Innovation Mile, tipping off at 5 p.m. ET. Coverage will be available live on NBA TV.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







