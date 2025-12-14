The San Diego Clippers' Relentless Defense Fuels Them to a Victory Over the Santa Cruz Warriors

Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers (8-4) fall short against the Santa Cruz Warriors (1-12). 112-103.

The San Diego Clippers and the Santa Cruz Warriors engaged in a defensive battle as the Warriors led 27-21 Jahmyl Telfort provided a spark off the bench with five points, and the Clippers defense forced seven turnovers to keep the game within reach. The Clippers found their rhythm in the second quarter behind Patrick Baldwin Jr. and RayJ Dennis, as each scored seven points to fuel a comeback, but San Diego still trailed 55-53 at halftime. The Clippers were led by Patrick Baldwin Jr. and RayJ Dennis who each had nine points followed by Jahmyl Telfort's eight points off the bench. The Clippers' defense continued to wreak havoc in the third quarter, forcing six more turnovers to help San Diego grab an 86-84 lead heading into the final period. Though the Warriors opened the fourth with a 6-0 run, the Clippers answered emphatically, seizing control for good and cruising to a 112-103 victory.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. paced the San Diego Clippers with 21 points on an efficient 53% shooting while recording a season-high three steals. RayJ Dennis provided a spark off the bench, contributing 15 points on 50% shooting along with three steals of his own. Jason Preston chipped in 13 points and five rebounds, while Yanic Konan Niederhauser added 12 points and seven rebounds. Cam Christie stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, six rebounds, and four assists. As a team, the Clippers dominated on both ends, recording a season-high 14 steals while committing a season-low nine turnovers in the impressive victory.

For the Santa Clara Warriors, LJ Cryer scored 24 points and six assists. Marques Bolden had 20 points and 14 rebounds.

The San Diego Clippers will off again against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Sunday, December 14th. Tip-off is at 6:00pm PT and can be viewed on NBAGLeague.com.







