Windy City Falls On Road Against Noblesville

Published on December 13, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell on Saturday evening to the Noblesville Boom 114-130. Windy City guard Mac McClung led the Bulls with 21 points, notching his sixth 20-plus point performance of the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the season.

Facing Noblesville for the first time this season, the contest opened with a 6-0 run by the Boom as Windy City struggled to the keep the ball in possession. The Boom led by as many as 11 points in the first frame, but strong close-range shooting from the Bulls, who went 16-for-26 in the paint (61.5%) and a costly 11 fouls by Noblesville, gave Windy City a one-point advantage at halftime. However, turnovers soon took their toll on the Bulls as 11 Windy City turnovers in the second half amounted to 19 points for the Boom. Coupled with Noblesville shooting a game-best 81% from the field (17-for-21) in the fourth quarter, the Boom earned the win at home.

Joining McClung, Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Lachlan Olbrich notched 20 points, shooting 6-for-7 from the field, and earning eight points at the charity stripe. Windy City forward Kevin Knox II logged the game's only double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Windy City guard RJ Nembhard and forward Mouhamadou Gueye recorded 13 points each from the bench with Nembhard tacking on seven assists.

For the Boom, forward Jalen Slawson led all scorers with 26 points. Closely behind, Noblesville guard Kyle Guy tallied 24 points and dished out a game-high eight assists. Boom forward Gabe McGlothan neared a double-double with 22 points and nine rebounds, while also logging a game-high four steals. From the bench, Noblesville center Samson Johnson recorded a perfect 6-for-6 12 points.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 6-7 while the Boom improve to 5-8. The teams face off for a rematch tomorrow Saturday, December 14to close out the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the 2025-26 NBA G League season. Tip-off is slated for 4:00pm CST and the game will be broadcast on NBA TV and CHSN.







NBA G League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.