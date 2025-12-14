Charge Win Third Straight

Cleveland Charge's Chris Livingston in action

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (8-6) scored a season-high in points during a 141-111 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce (8-6) in front of 4,242 at Cleveland Public Hall on Saturday night.

The Charge never trailed in the game and led by as many as 33 en route to a season series sweep over Sioux Falls. Killian Hayes had a double-double of 30 points and 10 assists to lead Cleveland. Chris Livingston scored a season-high 23 and Sean McNeil scored a career-best 17, both off the bench.

Three Skyforce players scored 20 points in defeat: Dain Dainja had a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds with two steals. Josh Christopher had 20 points on 9-of-17 from the field. Cam Carter added 20 points and eight rebounds off of the bench.

