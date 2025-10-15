Grand Rapids Gold and AlumniFi Announce Jersey Partnership and Community-Driven Collaboration

Published on October 15, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, and AlumniFi, a digital banking brand powered by MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), announced today a new partnership that will make AlumniFi the official home jersey sponsor of the Gold for the 2025-26 season.

The partnership will feature AlumniFi's logo on all home jerseys, debuting at the team's home opener at Van Andel Arena on Friday, November 7th. Beyond the jersey presence, the partnership will focus on impactful community initiatives, financial education programming, and engagement opportunities for fans throughout West Michigan.

"This partnership with AlumniFi is about more than what you see on the jerseys," said Steve Jbara, President of the Grand Rapids Gold. "AlumniFi shares our vision for giving back to the community and creating meaningful connections with fans. We're proud to have them on our jerseys and in our community."

"AlumniFi is proud to partner with the Grand Rapids Gold," said April Clobes, President and CEO of MSUFCU and AlumniFi. "We are committed to investing in and uplifting the communities where our members live and work, expanding access to financial education and products, enhancing financial well-being, and creating meaningful experiences that bring people together and strengthen community connections."

AlumniFi will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the Gold's home opener on Friday, November 7th. Members of the AlumniFi leadership team will be on-site for a pregame event to celebrate the partnership, and they will have the honor of delivering the game ball to start the action.

For media-related inquires and interview requests, contact Brittney DeLand at bwhitefield@nbagrandrapids.com or 248-563-8736. For more information on the Grand Rapids Gold, visit www.nbagrandrapids.com.







NBA G League Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.