Spurs to Host Tipoff Week in Austin in Anticipation of 2025-26 Season

Published on October 15, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN (Oct. 15, 2025) - The San Antonio Spurs invite their Austin fans to take part in the 2025-26 Spurs Tipoff Week, presented by Ticketmaster, taking place from Friday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 26. This weeklong celebration across the city of Austin, consisting of in-person activations, giveaways, social media campaigns and more, will build momentum and excitement for the team's season, presented by H-E-B, and their home opener in San Antonio on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets at 1 p.m. For more details on all the activations, text TIPOFF to 210-444-5940.

"There's a real buzz around the start of this season, and our fans across the region, especially in Austin, continue to be a huge part of that," said Brandon James, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth & Deputy General Counsel for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. "Tipoff Week is designed to connect with fans wherever they experience Spurs basketball - online, in person, and throughout our growing Central and South Texas community. We're excited to build on that momentum as the season gets underway."

Tipoff Week Activities:

DATE/TIME ACTIVATION DETAILS

Friday, Oct. 17: 10 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 19: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Spurs "Baseline Burnout" Race Day Activation Join the Spurs at Circuit of the Americas to speed into the upcoming season at this fun crossover event, enjoying all the action of race day at the track. Shoot your shot at the Spurs "Baseline Burnout" competition by racing against time to finish the course and knock out as many shots as possible. Check in to participate in the competition and receive free Spurs swag.

Monday, Oct. 20 Spurs Dribble Dash Play the game in the Spurs Mobile App, presented by Frost, for a chance to win an autographed 2024-25 team ball. Entry is only open and valid that day. Share your score on socials with #SpursDribbleDash.

Tuesday, Oct. 21 Spurs Home Opener Ticket Giveaway Follow @Austin_Spurs on Instagram and tag a friend in the comments of the giveaway post for a chance to win two tickets to the Spurs Home Opener on Sunday, Oct. 26, presented by Ticketmaster. Open for entry all day.

Wednesday, Oct 22 at 8 p.m. Tipoff Watch Party at Bouldin Acres, presented by Michelob ULTRA Head to the Tipoff Watch Party, presented by Michelob ULTRA, at Bouldin Acres (South Austin location at 10400 Menchaca Road) to cheer on the Spurs in their season opener on the road against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. The festivities will begin at 8 p.m. and include DJ DMoney, raffles and giveaways. Entry is free and the party is open to all ages.

Thursday, Oct. 23 Win a Real Spur! Enter to win a customized silver Spur! Fans can enter by texting CUSTOM to 210-444-5940 for a chance to receive their very own replica spur, the iconic emblem of the team. Entry is only open and valid that day.

Sunday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. Home Opener, presented by Ticketmaster Ring in the Spurs season at home with their Home Opener game, presented by Ticketmaster, at Frost Bank Center against the Brooklyn Nets, tipping off at 1 p.m. Fans are invited to keep the fun going all afternoon at the ULTRA Postgame Party in the ULTRA Club. Ticket packages for the game are still available; text OPENER to 210-444-5940 for more info and to purchase while supplies last.







