Gold Acquire Javante McCoy and Cameron Martin from Motor City Cruise

Published on September 15, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have announced today that the team has acquired guard Javante McCoy, forward Cameron Martin, and the 50th overall pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft from the Motor City Cruise. In exchange, the Gold will send the returning player rights to Charles Bediako and their pick in the 2026 NBA G League International Draft to the Cruise.

McCoy, a 6-foot-2 guard out of Boston University, played five seasons with the Terriers, averaging 17.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game in his final year and was named to the First Team All-Patriot League. After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, McCoy joined the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022 NBA Summer League and later signed with the South Bay Lakers. He spent the 2023-24 season with the Austin Spurs and most recently played for the Motor City Cruise during the 2024-25 season before suffering a season-ending injury in January 2025.

Martin, a 6-foot-9 forward from Boise State, had a seven-year collegiate career with stops at Jacksonville State, Missouri Southern, Kansas, and Boise State. After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, he signed with the Motor City Cruise, appearing in seven games and averaging 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

