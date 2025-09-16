Wisconsin Herd Acquires Returning Player Rights to Cormac Ryan

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired the returning player rights to Cormac Ryan from the Oklahoma City Blue in exchange for the returning player rights to Steven Richardson and a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Player Draft.

A 6-5, 195-pound guard, Ryan played in 37 games (17 starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League last season. He averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.4 minutes per game while shooting 97.0% from the free throw line. In five NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025 appearances with Milwaukee, Ryan recorded 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 23.1 minutes per game.

A native of New York City, Ryan transferred to North Carolina for the 2023-24 season with his extra year of eligibility due to the shortened 2020-21 season and finished his college career posting 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 30.3 minutes per game. He was the co-winner of the 2024 Marvin Williams Carolina Way award, which honors the Tar Heel who best exemplifies playing hard, being unselfish and putting the team first. In 152 games (121 starts) with North Carolina, Notre Dame (2020-23) and Stanford (2018-19), he holds college career averages of 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.5 minutes per game.







