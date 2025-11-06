Santa Cruz Warriors Announce Community Partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank on Food Insecurity Initiative for the 2025-26 Season

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors are partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County to support their annual Holiday Food and Fund Drive (HFFD), the team announced today. Led by Santa Cruz Warriors Team President and HFFD co-captain Chris Murphy, this annual community partnership reinforces Santa Cruz's deep commitment to addressing food insecurity as the Warriors collaborate with Kaiser Permanente, The Athletes' Corner, and Whiting's Foods to ensure that meals are donated through every game-day touchpoint. From in-arena concessions to the points being scored on the court, the Sea Dubs will work with Second Harvest Food Bank to raise awareness, generate funds, and bring the community one step closer to a hunger-free Santa Cruz County.

Swishes for Dishes will serve as the headlining program in the organization's community partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank to support their annual Holiday Food and Fund Drive, which will run from Thursday, November 6, through Thursday, January 15, 2026. Ten meals will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County for each point the Santa Cruz Warriors score throughout the entire 2025-26 NBA G League season across both home and away games. Originally launched in 2020, the Santa Cruz Warriors, Kaiser Permanente, and The Athletes' Corner have donated 283,615 meals to Second Harvest Food Bank over the past five seasons.

"Times are tough right now for so many members of our community, and it disheartens me to think about how many are suffering from food insecurity right here in Santa Cruz County. Second Harvest Food Bank continues to do more, serving 70,000 local residents a month! We at the Warriors are excited to team up with Kaiser Permanente for the sixth season of the Swishes for Dishes program to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank," said Chris Murphy, Santa Cruz Warriors Team President and Second Harvest Food Bank Holiday Food and Fund Drive co-captain. "After donating over 60,000 meals last year through the program, we hope this year's efforts continue to grow as the community's need continues to grow."

Additionally, the Sea Dubs are partnering with Whiting's Foods, the in-arena concessions vendor at Kaiser Permanente Arena, to offer fans the opportunity to add a donation of 15 meals, or $5, to all food and beverage purchases at Warriors home games this season.

"We are grateful for our partners at Whiting's Foods for joining the efforts again this season, allowing Santa Cruz Warriors fans the opportunity to support fellow community members via a donation of meals to Second Harvest Food Bank," Murphy said, "we know how much our loyal Sea Dubs fans support us, and we look forward to watching them support local community members in need through our collective efforts to reduce food insecurity."

"Kaiser Permanente recognizes that access to nutritious food is essential to health and well-being," said Eric Henry, FACHE, senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente in Santa Cruz and the Greater San Jose area. "We are proud to partner with organizations in our community that are providing local residents with the food, services, and support they need to lead healthy and active lives."

To donate directly to the Santa Cruz Warriors fundraising efforts on behalf of Second Harvest Food Bank's Holiday Food and Fund Drive, CLICK HERE.

The Santa Cruz Warriors open the season against the Rip City Remix at home on Friday, November 7 at 7 p.m. PT. All fans in attendance will receive an Opening Night T-shirt, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente. Limited tickets for Opening Night are still available by visiting santacruzbasketball.com, emailing scwtickets@warriors.com, or calling (831) 713-4400. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android.







