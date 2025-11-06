Go-Go Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
Published on November 6, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Capital City Go-Go, NBA G League Affiliate of the Washington Wizards, announced their opening night roster, with the season beginning Friday, Nov. 7 on the road against the Long Island Nets.
The team's roster for opening night stands at 13, including three two-way players.
2025-26 CAPITAL CITY GO-GO OPENING NIGHT ROSTER
NO. NAME POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/FROM NBA YRS
0 Leaky Black F 6-6 209 07/14/99 North Carolina/USA 1
13 Sharife Cooper* G 6-1 180 06/11/01 Auburn/USA 1
47 Akoldah Gak F 6-11 200 07/12/02 Australia R
10 Keshon Gilbert G 6-4 200 06/30/03 Iowa State/USA R
2 Nolan Hickman G 6-2 190 05/07/03 Gonzaga/USA R
1 7 Skal Labissiere F/C 6-11 225 03/18/96 Kentucky/Haiti 5
9 Chris Mantis F 6-7 185 10/05/02 Maine/USA R
6 Jonathan Pierre F 6-9 210 04/20/03 Belmont/USA R
1 Kadary Richmond G 6-6 205 08/25/01 St. John's/USA R
11 Tyler Smith F 6-9 224 11/02/04 Overtime Elite/USA 1
00 Tristan VukÃÂeviÃâ¡* F/C 7-0 241 03/11/03 Partizan Belgrade/Serbia 2
5 Jamir Watkins* F 6-7 210 07/06/01 Florida State/USA R
31 Alondes Williams G 6-4 210 06/19/99 Wake Forest/USA 3
*Denotes Two-Way Player
HEAD COACH: CODY TOPPERT
NBA G League Stories from November 6, 2025
- Texas Legends Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Texas Legends
- Raptors 905 Announce Opening Night Roster - Raptors 905
- Santa Cruz Warriors Announce Community Partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank on Food Insecurity Initiative for the 2025-26 Season - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Austin Spurs Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Austin Spurs
- Maine Celtics Finalize Opening Night Roster - Maine Celtics
- College Park Preview for the 2025-26 NBA G League Season - College Park Skyhawks
- Skyforce Announces 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Go-Go Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Capital City Go-Go
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.