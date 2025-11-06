Go-Go Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Published on November 6, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Capital City Go-Go News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C.  - The Capital City Go-Go, NBA G League Affiliate of the Washington Wizards, announced their opening night roster, with the season beginning Friday, Nov. 7 on the road against the Long Island Nets.

The team's roster for opening night stands at 13, including three two-way players.

2025-26 CAPITAL CITY GO-GO OPENING NIGHT ROSTER

NO. NAME POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/FROM NBA YRS

0 Leaky Black F 6-6 209 07/14/99 North Carolina/USA 1

13 Sharife Cooper* G 6-1 180 06/11/01 Auburn/USA 1

47 Akoldah Gak F 6-11 200 07/12/02 Australia R

10 Keshon Gilbert G 6-4 200 06/30/03 Iowa State/USA R

2 Nolan Hickman G 6-2 190 05/07/03 Gonzaga/USA R

1 7 Skal Labissiere F/C 6-11 225 03/18/96 Kentucky/Haiti 5

9 Chris Mantis F 6-7 185 10/05/02 Maine/USA R

6 Jonathan Pierre F 6-9 210 04/20/03 Belmont/USA R

1 Kadary Richmond G 6-6 205 08/25/01 St. John's/USA R

11 Tyler Smith F 6-9 224 11/02/04 Overtime Elite/USA 1

00 Tristan VukÃÂeviÃâ¡* F/C 7-0 241 03/11/03 Partizan Belgrade/Serbia 2

5 Jamir Watkins* F 6-7 210 07/06/01 Florida State/USA R

31 Alondes Williams G 6-4 210 06/19/99 Wake Forest/USA 3

*Denotes Two-Way Player

HEAD COACH: CODY TOPPERT







