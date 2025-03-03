Washington Claims JT Thor off Waivers

March 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Capital City Go-Go News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Wizards announced today they claimed forward JT Thor off waivers. Thor comes to Washington on a two-way contract.

Thor (6-9, 215) is in his fourth NBA season out of Auburn, having appeared in 174 career games with the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers. Thor was originally selected with the 37th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and holds career averages of 3.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Thor has also appeared in 46 career games in the NBA G League with the Greensboro Swarm and Cleveland Charge, averaging 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. In 24 games with the Charge this season, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.