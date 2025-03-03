Washington Claims JT Thor off Waivers
March 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Wizards announced today they claimed forward JT Thor off waivers. Thor comes to Washington on a two-way contract.
Thor (6-9, 215) is in his fourth NBA season out of Auburn, having appeared in 174 career games with the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers. Thor was originally selected with the 37th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and holds career averages of 3.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.
Thor has also appeared in 46 career games in the NBA G League with the Greensboro Swarm and Cleveland Charge, averaging 14.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. In 24 games with the Charge this season, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 3, 2025
- Washington Claims JT Thor off Waivers - Capital City Go-Go
- Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Center Kenneth Nwuba - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Mavericks Sign Kai Jones to Two-Way Contract - Texas Legends
- Birmingham Acquires Rights to Davon Reed - Birmingham Squadron
- Stars Secure Seventh Straight Win in Kids Day Thriller against Iowa - Salt Lake City Stars
- Salt Lake City Stars Edge Iowa Wolves, 130-127 - Iowa Wolves
- New Orleans Pelicans Assign Antonio Reeves to Birmingham Squadron - Birmingham Squadron
- Jarace Walker's Triple-Double Leads Mad Ants Past Raptors 905 - Indiana Mad Ants
- Washington Signs Justin Champagnie to Multi-Year Contract - Capital City Go-Go
- Stockton Kings Defeat Sioux Falls Skyforce on Sneaker Night - Stockton Kings
- Hustle Sweep Back-To-Back over Santa Cruz - Memphis Hustle
- South Bay Lakers Sink San Diego Clippers in Oceanside - South Bay Lakers
- Remix Outlast Capitanes in Home Victory, 133-110 - Rip City Remix
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.