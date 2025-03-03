South Bay Lakers Sink San Diego Clippers in Oceanside

March 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







OCEANSIDE, Calif. - The South Bay Lakers (7-15) defeated the San Diego Clippers (11-12) Sunday night 120-105. Guard Quincy Olivari led the Lakers and notched a 24-point, 10-rebound and 10-assist triple-double in his ninth regular-season game with 20+ points.

The Lakers took an early 15-point lead in the first six minutes of play and finished the first quarter with a 33-29 lead, highlighted by Olivari who scored 11 points of his own. San Diego worked to close the gap in the second period and finished the first half of play with a three-point lead, outscoring the Lakers by a 32-20-point margin. In a back-and-forth third quarter with seven lead changes, South Bay finished with an 88-82-point lead while outshooting San Diego from beyond the arc by a 46.2-33.3 percent margin. The Lakers extended their lead to 19 points in the fourth period with 2:32 on the clock and dominated through the final buzzer.

Lakers two-way center Christian Koloko tallied 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and a game-high six blocks, including five shots blocked in the second quarter. Forward Cole Swider recorded his fourth straight game in double-figure points with 20 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Forward Stanley Johnson contributed 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a game-high four steals. Six Lakers scored in double figures, including guard Sir'Jabari Rice and forward Solomon Young off the bench.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Cam Christie, currently on assignment, scored 20 points to go with four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Guard D.J. Carton followed suit with 20 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals. Forward Braxton Key coupled 16 points and 10 rebounds with three assists and one block. Two-way guard Trentyn Flowers and guard Jaelen House both finished in double-figure points.

The South Bay Lakers finish their road trip and take on the Memphis Hustle March 4 and March 6 before returning home to play the Motor City Cruise March 8 at 5 p.m. at UCLA Health Training Center for Women's Appreciation Night. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.