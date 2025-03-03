Washington Signs Justin Champagnie to Multi-Year Contract

March 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Capital City Go-Go News Release







The Washington Wizards announced today they have signed forward Justin Champagnie to a multi-year NBA contract.

Champagnie, who signed a two-way contract with Washington on Mar. 3, 2024, has averaged 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game in 55 appearances over his two seasons with the Wizards. In 40 games (15 starts) this season, Champagnie has already set career highs in games and starts, while also currently averaging career highs in points (7.5), rebounds (4.6), field goal percentage (.504), and three-point percentage (.376).

Champagnie also appeared in eight games for the Capital City Go-Go this season, averaging 20.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He was selected to participate in the G League Up Next Game as part of the NBA's All-Star weekend in February, scoring five points in six minutes of action.

In a related move, Washington released forward Jalen McDaniels from his 10-day contract.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.