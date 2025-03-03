Salt Lake City Stars Edge Iowa Wolves, 130-127

March 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The Salt Lake City Stars edged the Iowa Wolves, 130-127, on Monday at the Delta Center.

Iowa (4-21) was led in scoring by Bones Hyland for the second consecutive game. Hyland, who signed a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves last Thursday, poured in a game-high 39 points. Former NBA standout Isaiah Thomas was the top scorer for Salt Lake City (15-9) with 37 points.

The game came down to the final possession as Hyland's three was just short at the final buzzer. Iowa, which trailed by 16 at one point, held a four-point lead with 2:01 left in the game after Babacar Sane's one-for-two free throw. Sane, acquired from Salt Lake on Feb. 2, had 19 points off the bench against his former team.

After Sane's free throw, Max Abmas' and-one pulled the Stars within one point. Nojel Eastern's jumper from the top of lane put Iowa back up by three. But Eastern fouled Thomas who made both free throws and then on Iowa's next possession, Eastern's pass to Sane on the baseline sailed out of bounds.

After the turnover, Thomas' layup off an assist from Abmas gave Salt Lake City the lead back for good at 125-124. The Stars made their free throws down the stretch, but Hyland put Iowa in position to still comeback as he made his final three-pointer with 7.1 seconds left. Following Hyland's three, Iowa fouled Keshawn Justice who made both free throws before Hyland's final try was just off the mark as the Stars held on for their second win over the Wolves this regular season.

Trevor Keels finished with 26 points and El Ellis continued providing his scoring punch off the bench with 20 points. Eastern scored 10 points.

For Salt Lake City, Oscar Tshiebwe posted a monster double-double with 21 points and a career-high 30 rebounds. Tshiebwe's big game helped the Stars finish with 30 second-chance points. Salt Lake's bench had big games from Justice who had 17 points, Abmas with 14 points and Dane Goodwin had 15.

Iowa has a break before visiting Oklahoma City on March 10 at 12 p.m. CT. The Wolves and Blue close the two-game series on March 13 at 7 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.