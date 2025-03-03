Jarace Walker's Triple-Double Leads Mad Ants Past Raptors 905

March 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants forward Jarace Walker

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Indiana Mad Ants returned home for a Monday afternoon matchup with the Raptors 905. The Mad Ants got back in the win column on Monday following back-to-back losses in California. Jarace Walker notched a triple-double in his G League season debut. Enrique Freeman posted a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double in the win.

The Mad Ants had all three two-way players active for today's game. The Pacers also sent Johnny Furphy and Jarace Walker to the Mad Ants on assignment for Monday's game. Walker previously played 19 games for Indiana during the 2023-24 season.

Enrique Freeman scored the first points of the afternoon for the Mad Ants. The two-way forward knocked down a triple off the assist from Walker.

The Mad Ants went on a 14-0 run during the first quarter. Quenton Jackson showcased his athleticism with a windmill dunk following a steal from Walker. His dunk improved the Mad Ants lead to 19-5 with six minutes to go in the quarter.

Leading 22-17 with 2:15 minutes to go, Walker drew a foul and knocked down the one-for-two free throw attempt. Two possessions later, the former #8 overall pick drained a three-pointer. Next time down the floor, he caught a lob and finished at the rim with a layup. At the end of the first quarter, the Mad Ants had a 29-21 lead. Walker led all scorers with 13 points.

Jahlil Okafor scored the first points of the second quarter. After grabbing an offensive rebound, he scored with a putback layup. On the next possession, Jackson added to the lead with a corner three.

The Mad Ants had a 49-28 lead with 6:30 to go in the first half. RayJ Dennis scored with a reverse layup prompting a timeout from the Raptors 905. For Dennis, his layup gave him five points for the game.

In the final minutes of the first half, a steal from Jackson resulted in a transition layup for Dennis. On the next possession, Freeman scored in transition with a layup. Kyle Mangas laid it in 30 seconds later for his first field goal of the day. With 35 seconds remaining, Freeman caught a lob and finished with a layup. The Akron alum scored again with a layup before the end of the half. Indiana had a 68-44 lead entering halftime. Freeman led all scorers with 18 first half points.

Dennis scored the first points of the second half. The two-way guard scored with a close-range floater giving him 11 points for the day. The Illinois native made five of his first 10 field goal attempts.

Halfway through the third quarter, Furphy extended the Mad Ants lead with a three-pointer. For the Aussie, it was his third field goal of the day. On the next possession, Dennis connected with a base line floater.

In the final minutes of the quarter, Jackson tossed a lob to Furphy who finished with a two-handed slam. Next time down the floor, Jackson absorbed contact while making a layup. He was fouled on the play and converted the three-point play. At the end of the third quarter, the Mad Ants had a 96-76 lead. Freeman led the team with 20 points heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Indiana was held scoreless for nearly the first five minutes. Jackson ended the scoreless drought with a putback layup. Dennis made it back-to-back positive possessions with a layup 30 seconds later.

The Mad Ants led by as much as 26 points in the second half. The Raptors 905 fought back to make it a six-point game late in the fourth quarter. Freeman added to Indiana's lead with a layup. The Akron alum scored again two possessions later with a mid-range jumper. With 1:38 remaining, the Mad Ants had a 114-104 lead.

Jackson scored on a reverse layup 20 seconds later. On the play, Walker completed the triple-double after recording an assist. Jackson added to the Mad Ants lead with two free throws. The Raptors made it an eight-point game with a corner three.

With 29.3 seconds left, Jackson added two more points after making his free throws. Indiana pulled away at the end to secure a 122-112 victory.

Notes

Final Score: 122-112

With the win, the Mad Ants improve to 15-10 in the regular season (22-19 overall)

Mad Ants led Raptors 68-44 at halftime

Jarace Walker's 1st Half Stats: 16 pts (6-8 FG), 8 reb, 5 ast, 5 stl

3rd career double-double for Walker and 1st since 2/13/24 with Mad Ants

Walker's triple-double first by a Mad Ants player this season

Leading Scorer: Enrique Freeman (30)

Leader in Rebounds: Jarace Walker (12)

Leader in Assists: RayJ Dennis/Jarace Walker (10)

Starting Five

RayJ Dennis (2-way): 19 pts, 7 reb, 10 ast

Quenton Jackson (2-way): 28 pts, 9 reb, 6 ast

Johnny Furphy (Assignment): 12 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast (Fouled out)

Jarace Walker (Assignment): 20 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast

Enrique Freeman (2-way): 30 pts (14-19 FG), 10 reb, 2 ast

The Indiana Mad Ants remain at home on Tuesday, March 4th for an afternoon matchup with the Long Island Nets. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. Following the brief homestand, the Mad Ants hit the road to face the Delaware Blue Coats (76ers affiliate) on Sunday, March 9th at 2:00 p.m. ET.

