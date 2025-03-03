Remix Outlast Capitanes in Home Victory, 133-110

March 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix defeated the Mexico City Capitanes 133-110 in their first game at Chiles Center since before the All-Star break. The Remix led for the entirety of the game and stretched the lead to as many as 23 to end the game. Seven Rip City players scored in double-figures, including all five starters, and three players earned 10+ rebounds in the win.

Two-Way player, and leading scorer in the NBA G League, Bryce McGowens earned a team-high 28 points, along with five assists and four rebounds. Craig Randall II followed with 26 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Center Dmytro Skapintsev contributed a double-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, while forward Henri Drell earned 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Romeo Weems (14 points, five rebounds, three assists), Sterling Manley (13 points, seven rebounds) and Cameron Tyson (12 points) also contributed double-figures in the victory.

The Capitanes were led by David Jones Garcia who scored a season-high 41 points, along with six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

NEXT UP

The Remix will face the Capitanes for the second game of the series on Wednesday Night at 6:30 p.m. at Chiles Center. Fans can purchase tickets at www.RipCityRemix.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.