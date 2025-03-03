Mavericks Sign Kai Jones to Two-Way Contract

March 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have signed center Kai Jones to a Two-Way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, the Mavericks have requested waivers on Two-Way center Kylor Kelley.

Jones (6-11, 221) appeared in 95 career games with the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 2.5 points (.600 FG%) and 1.9 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game.

The 24-year-old, waived on March 1, joins the Mavericks after appearing in 28 games for the Clippers in 2024-25, averaging 2.2 points (.722 FG%, .750 FT%) and 1.6 rebounds in 7.4 minutes.

Originally selected by New York with the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, before having his draft rights traded to Charlotte, the Nassau, Bahamas native spent his first two seasons with the Hornets playing alongside Mavericks forward P.J. Washington Jr. from 2021-22 to 2022-23.

Previously, the 6-11 center spent two seasons at the University of Texas, where he was named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year and All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2021.

Jones will wear No. 23 for the Mavericks.

Kelley (7-0, 230) signed a Two-Way deal with the Mavericks on Jan. 26 and made his NBA debut the next night against Washington. He appeared in eight games with Dallas, making one start, while averaging 3.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 8.4 minutes.

