24-2 Late Surge by Bulls Not Enough, Can't Best Magic

March 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, could not best the Magic in a 123-125 overtime loss on Monday night. Chicago Bulls two-way guard Jahmir Young led Windy City with 26 points, his best in a Bulls uniform, and tacked on nine assists.

Windy City forward Ben Coupet Jr. notched 20 points (8-16 FG) and sunk four threes in his second straight start. Center David Muoka connected for 14 points and took down 15 rebounds, marking his eighth double-double of the season.

The first quarter told a similar story to yesterday's game, with the Magic winning the period by 14 points. A mostly even second quarter increased Osceola's lead before the break. With Windy City down by 16 after halftime, Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller injected energy back into the offense with 11 points in the third frame. The Bulls then brought a 26-2 run into the fourth quarter, taking their first lead of the night. In a back-and-forth final frame, Young posted 10 points to help send things into overtime.

With a target score set of 125, Osceola struck first through forward Myron Gardner. Windy City's Young responded with an electric deep three-pointer for the lead. Both teams then exchanged layups, before an inbounding mishap from the Bulls led to a walk-off three-pointer for the Magic.

Orlando Magic two-way guard Mac McClung led all scorers with 33 points, adding five threes and two blocks. Gardner scored an efficient 24 points (10-13 FG) and gathered eight rebounds.

With the loss the Bulls drop to 9-17, while the Magic rise to 13-9.

The Bulls return home to face the Maine Celtics on Wednesday, March 12. Tipoff is slated for 7pm CT and the game will be broadcast on CHSN+ and ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.