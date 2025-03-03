Hustle Sweep Back-To-Back over Santa Cruz

March 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The Memphis Hustle (12-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (12-10) 125-117 to sweep the back-to-back set at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

David Johnson led the Hustle with 28 points off the bench. Armando Bacot notched his third consecutive double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Malachi Smith totaled 21 points, shooting 90 percent from the field. DJ Steward registered 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Yuri Collins paced Santa Cruz with 24 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists. Javan Johnson and Blake Hinson scored 22 points each. Cheikh Diong totaled 10 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

After trailing by as many as 14 in the second quarter, Memphis closed the half on a 19-7 run to cut the deficit to 61-59. Memphis outscored the Warriors 43-22 in the second quarter and led by as many as 22. Santa Cruz fought back to cut the deficit to 119-117 with 1:11 remaining. A Steward floater followed by a David Johnson layup helped Memphis pull away for the win.

Memphis shot 50 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc, making 15 3-pointers. Memphis outscored Santa Cruz 60-38 in the paint. The Hustle scored 24 points off turnovers and 19 second chance points.

The Hustle return home for a four-game home stand starting Tuesday, March 4, at 7 p.m. CT against the South Bay Lakers at Landers Center.

