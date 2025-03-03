Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Center Kenneth Nwuba

March 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have acquired center Kenneth Nwuba (NEW-buh) from the available player pool, it was announced today.

Nwuba (6'10", 255 lbs.), who originally went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, appeared on the Grand Rapids Gold's training camp roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA G League season before being acquired from the available player pool by the Stockton Kings on February 13. The 25-year-old appeared in one game for the Kings on February 13 against the Santa Cruz Warriors, logging seven minutes of action. Nwuba had a six-year collegiate career at UCLA (2018-24), with career averages of 1.0 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. In total, the Nigeria native logged 122 points, 153 rebounds, 36 blocks, and 26 assists through 123 games played (eight starts) for the Bruins.

Nwuba will wear number 21 for the Warriors and will be active for the team's next contest against the Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday, March 5.

The Santa Cruz Warriors will host the Wisconsin Herd for a pair of games on Wednesday, March 5, and Friday, March 7. Tip-off for both games against the Herd is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT. The Warriors will end their 10-game homestand with their annual Chase Center Game against the Mexico City Capitanes on Sunday, March 9, with tip-off scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT.

