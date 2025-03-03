Osceola Magic Take Down Windy City Bulls in Overtime Thriller

March 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - On the second night of a back-to-back, the Osceola Magic (13-9) defeated the Windy City Bulls (9-17) 125-123 in overtime on Monday night. Mac McClung scored a team-high 33 points including the game-winning three in overtime to hit the target score of 125. Myron Gardner scored 20-plus points for the second-straight game, tallying 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field.

Jahmir Young led a Bulls comeback with 15 of his 26 points after halftime while dishing out nine assists. Windy City center David Muoka recorded a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double.

The Magic trailed the Bulls by two points late in the game before McClung drove into the lane and gave Colin Castleton a shovel pass for the game-tying buzzer-beater to force the extra period.

Windy City led 123-122 in overtime, but McClung hit his fifth three of the game to give the Magic their third-straight win.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"The thing we talk about all the time is we're a defensive team. When we guard at the level we are capable of, we're a pretty good team. Obviously, we had that lapse and gave up 70 points in the second half. After you do that, it becomes a dog fight. We have to make every play, and we made a bunch of plays. Credit to our guys for sticking with it and fighting overtime. The defensive end is the most important thing for us, and we let that slide in the second half."

Up Next:

Osceola will take a quick trip to Cleveland to take on the Charge on Wed. Mar. 5. Tipoff is 11 a.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN+ and Rock Entertainment Sports.

The Magic will take on the Greensboro Swarm on Sun. Mar. 9 to start their five-game homestand. Tipoff will be at 3 p.m. ET and will air on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBAGLeague.com. The team will be hosting 'Orlando Magic Night', presented by AdventHealth and Rothman Orthopaedics. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Jett Howard bobblehead. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

Community Corner:

The Osceola Magic players and front office staff visited eight School District of Osceola County elementary schools this past week to share the 'Magic of Reading'.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic want to thank Campus Customs for being tonight's presenting sponsor for Women's Empowerment Night against the Windy City Bulls.

