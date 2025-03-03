Stars Secure Seventh Straight Win in Kids Day Thriller against Iowa

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars (15-9), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, defeated the Iowa Wolves (4-21) (Minnesota Timberwolves affiliate), 130-127, Monday afternoon at the Delta Center.

In front of a Delta Center crowd of over 2000 students from the local Jordan School District, Salt Lake City was led by dominant play on both sides of the court from Utah Jazz two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe. After dropping an NBA career-high 16 points and 13 rebounds in 20 minutes with the Jazz against the Pelicans last night, Tshiebwe dominated in his second game in less than 24 hours with a career-high 30 rebounds and 21 points (8-of-12 FG). The 30-rebound performance is the third-most all-time in G League history. On the offensive end, Isaiah Thomas led the Stars with a team-high 37 points (12-of-23 FG). Thomas also recorded a team-high seven assists and two rebounds. Four additional Salt Lake City players scored double-figures in the contest, including forward Keshawn Justice, who netted 17 points on five three-pointers off the bench.

Salt Lake City opened the matinee game with an 8-0 scoring run, forcing an early timeout from the Wolves. Despite the game-opening push, Iowa rallied back from their deficit following the timeout, tying the game with a three from guard Bones Hyland (10-10). The teams would trade baskets during the following minutes of play, with Salt Lake City closing the quarter on another scoring run (11-0), ending the frame ahead, 36-24.

After a dominant first quarter, Salt Lake City took their largest lead of the half in the second (13 points), after a Thomas driving layup moved the score to 49-36. Thomas would close the half as the Stars' leading scorer with a team-high 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field as Salt Lake City entered the break ahead, 60-55

The Stars largest lead of the contest would come in the third quarter (16 points) as they outscored the Wolves 38-31 in the frame. Thomas would again lead the roster, this time with nine points in the frame, as Salt Lake City took a 12-point, 98-86 advantage into the final quarter of regulation.

Salt Lake City would see their opponent come back in the fourth as the Wolves took their first lead of the game, 105-104, with a three from Hyland. The two teams would battle hard during the ensuing minutes, trading leads four times in the final eight minutes of regulation. Free throws from Thomas would seemingly seal the game, extending the Stars' lead to four points (128-124) with 16 seconds left in the game, however, an acrobatic three from Hyland would get the Wolves within one (128-127) seconds later. An Iowa buzzer-beater attempt to tie the game would go in and out of the basket on the final possession of the game, as Salt Lake narrowly escaped with a win over Iowa, 130-127.

The Wolves were led by two-way guard Bones Hyland who netted a game-high 39 points (11-of-26 FG) to go along with five rebounds, five assists, three steals, and a block. Former Stars' forward Babacar Sane netted 19 points (6-of-8 FG) off the bench.

The Stars will face the Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday, Mar. 5th. The game will tip off at 10:00 a.m. MT at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and be broadcast LIVE on ESPN+.

