Birmingham Acquires Rights to Davon Reed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron have acquired the rights to guard Davon Reed via a trade with the Texas Legends, the team announced Monday.

Reed, a 6-5 product of the University of Miami, was selected 32nd overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2017 NBA Draft. In his professional career, Reed has played for the Suns, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, as well as several NBA G League franchises. The Princeton, N.J. native most recently played in the G League for the Mexico City Capitanes.

In his career, Reed has appeared in 122 NBA contests, averaging 3.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 10.6 minutes per game.

As a G League player, Reed has played in 135 regular season games, scoring 13.1 points per game. He also averages 5.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.3 minutes per contest.

Reed will be active for Tuesday morning's 11 a.m. tip-off against the Delaware Blue Coats at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

In a corresponding move, Birmingham has waived Jordan Swing.

