New Orleans Pelicans Assign Antonio Reeves to Birmingham Squadron
March 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned Antonio Reeves to the Birmingham Squadron, the team's G League affiliate.
Reeves has appeared in 28 games for the Pelicans, averaging 4.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per game.
In nine games with Birmingham this season, Reeves holds averages of 25.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 39.0 minutes per contest.
