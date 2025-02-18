Washington Signs Erik Stevenson to 10-Day Contract

February 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Capital City Go-Go News Release







The Washington Wizards announced today they have signed guard Erik Stevenson to a 10-day contract.

Stevenson (6-4, 205) is a 25-year-old guard in his second professional season out of West Virginia. He took part in training camp with San Antonio in 2023 and Washington in 2024, before playing with each team's NBA G League team. Stevenson also played in three games for Washington during 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

In 32 games this season, Stevenson is averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game with the Capital City Go-Go. He currently ranks third in points per game off the bench for the full NBA G League season (min. 10 games) and has scored 20+ points 15 times. He was selected to the G League Up Next game on Feb. 7.

In a related move, Washington released guard Jaylen Nowell from his 10-day contract.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.