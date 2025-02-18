Last Week around the Leagues

This past week NBA G League guard Matt McClung won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest for a record third straight season, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Mavericks withdrew from Arena Football One and had the franchise terminated, and the Boston Guard won the inaugural Women's Lacrosse League Championship Series. Highlights from this week come from the NBA G League, Unrivaled Basketball League, Women's Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, National Lacrosse League, Major Arena Soccer League, American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Pro Volleyball Federation, League One Volleyball and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

Every Dunk from Mac McClung's HISTORIC AT&T Slam Dunk Three-Peat

Unrivaled Basketball League

Napheesa Collier joins SportsCenter to react to being the inaugural Unrivaled 1v1 Champion.

FOOTBALL

Arena Football One

Arena Football is the home of all the excitement and unexpected action fans could want. This sometimes includes off the field as well as on the field. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Mavericks have decided that they will not participate in the 2025 AF1 season. As a result, their membership in AF1 has been terminated. "This is one of the hardest messages any organization has to deliver," said CEO Jerry Kurz, "but it is better to eliminate concerns before the season starts than during the season, as many other leagues have had happen. The teams and staff of AF1 remain committed to delivering the best quality product to our fans on the field. We remain optimistic about the future of our league and our great sport." "Unfortunately, the Mavericks will not take the field this season, and we are disappointed for the fans in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton," said Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "They are phenomenal advocates for Arena Football, and their passion for our sport has not gone unnoticed."

Canadian Football League

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with quarterback Shea Patterson. Patterson (6-0, 212; Michigan; born: January 17, 1997, in Toledo, OH) joins the Blue Bombers after spending the last three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2023-24) and Montreal Alouettes (2021). He dressed for all 18 regular-season games and the Western Semi-Final and Western Final last year for the Roughriders, completing 131 of 217 passes (60.4 percent) for 1,655 yards and six touchdowns against five interceptions. He also rushed 38 times for 134 yards and a team-leading seven more scores.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS have secured the services of quarterback Matt Shiltz, signing the American to a one-year contract. "Matt is a veteran quarterback whose experience will add to our locker room," said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke. "We are excited to welcome him to Ottawa. The 32-year-old Shiltz spent the 2024 season with the Calgary Stampeders, after two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and five with the Montreal Alouettes. The Butler product appeared in 10 games, last season, completing 34 passes for 438 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 14 times for 133 yards and a touchdown.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added west all-CFL offensive lineman Liam Dobson to its offensive line on a two-year contract, the team announced today. Dobson, the third-overall pick in the 2021 CFL Draft, earned his first divisional All-CFL nod in 2024. Dobson, 27, arrives in Hamilton after suiting up in 52 games over the last three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 6'3, 315-pound native of Ottawa has appeared in the Grey Cup in each of his three CFL seasons, including a start at left guard in 2024. Dobson has also spent time with the NFL's Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints in 2022.

The BC Lions announced the signing of free agent American quarterback Jeremiah Masoli to a one-year contract. Masoli (5'9, 228 lbs)- the 36-year-old native San Francisco native is back on the West Coast after three seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Along with persevering through two major injuries, Masoli completed 129 passes for 2,269 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 81 yards and a major on 17 carries across 17 regular season games.

National Arena League

The Carolina Cobras officially announce a historic decision has been made. After careful consideration and weeks of discussion, the head coach of the Carolina Cobras Brandon Negron has made the decision to move forward with his role as Team President and unselfishly steps down as the Head Coach of the Carolina Cobras. "I know coach Negron's passion towards the football side is unprecedented, everyday he lives a winning-philosophy. He is also well aware that without a strong business model to execute any business will struggle. He is no doubt the right person to run this organization to ensure the long term success of the Cobras on and off the field. I couldn't be more proud of him." Stated Majority Owner John Kane.

The Carolina Cobras, end their coaching search after only several days since Coach Brandon Negron announced that he's stepping down to serve full time as the active Team President of the Carolina Cobras, members of the National Arena League. Mike Bonner was hired in 2024 to serve as the Cobras defensive coordinator for the upcoming season and has already made an impact preparing the Cobras for a much anticipated 2025 season. "I am truly honored to be named Head Coach for the 2025 season. I want to thank Coach Negron, Owner John Kane and the entire organization for believing in me and giving me this opportunity." Coach Bonner continued, "We will continue to uphold the high standards of this organization. The commitment, hard work, and discipline required to bring a championship home will be at the core of everything we do.

LACROSSE

Women's Lacrosse League

Charlotte North scored four goals, Cassidy Weeks finished with a game-high 7 points (3G, 4A) and goalie Rachel Hall made 10 saves as Boston defeated the New York Charging, 22-17, in the WLL Championship Series title game at The St. James in Springfield, Virginia. Here are the highlights.

Premier Lacrosse League

The Boston Cannons won their second straight Championship Series defeating the Utah Archers 21-14. Here are the highlights.

National Lacrosse League

Full highlights from San Diego's 14-13 OT win over Buffalo. It was Buffalo's first loss of the season. February 15, 2025. Ending the Buffalo Bandits 16-game winning streak.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

The Houston Dash hired Jaime Frias as an assistant coach, the team announced today. Frias brings more than two decades of experience to the team at the collegiate and international level. Frias joins the Dash after serving as the head coach of the University of Houston women's soccer program for three seasons. He led the team to a new era in the Big 12 Conference in 2023. The Cougars defeated West Virginia University on Oct. 1, 2023, to secure their first victory in conference play and the first victory for the athletics department in the new conference. In his second season, Frias led the Cougars to the best start in program history with a 6-0-1 record.

USL Super League

Carolina Ascent FC announced goalkeeper Samantha Leshnak Murphy will be signing with the team for the remainder of the 2025 season. The 27-year-old University of North Carolina graduate is returning to the Carolinas after spending the past two seasons playing for Pitea IF in Sweden's top league Damallsvenskan. "Sam comes to us having gained top flight experience in Europe. She will immediately improve our squad and push for minutes," shared Carolina Ascent FC Head Coach, Philip Poole. "Sam's connections to the Carolinas as a UNC Tar Heel will allow our fans to connect with her immediately."

Leshnak Murphy totaled 33 league appearances for Pitea IF, helping lead her team to a Women's Swedish Cup trophy in the 2023-24 season. Prior to moving to Sweden, Leshnak Murphy played for Keflavik IF in Iceland in 2022, appearing in 18 games.

Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League released its 112-game 2025 regular season schedule, presented by WestJet. The League's seventh season will kick off with a triple header on Saturday, April 5 and conclude with all eight teams competing concurrently on the final day of the regular season as part of The Outcome! on Saturday, Oct. 18. The quest to lift the CPL Shield as the 2025 Regular Season Winners and earn an automatic berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup begins earlier than ever before in 2025. All eight home openers, which were announced by the League earlier this week, will be contested over a 20-day span in the month of April. It is the first time in League history that every home opener will be played in the first calendar month of the season.

USL League One

The United Soccer League (USL) and North Jersey Pro Soccer announced the intent to bring professional men's and women's soccer to historic, and recently redeveloped, Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey. The announcement follows the approval of a $2.5 million investment from the Paterson Restoration Corporation (PRC) to help fund the teams' development. "The PRC is proud to support this transformative investment in professional soccer at Hinchliffe Stadium, PRC Chairman Orlando Cruz said. "This initiative aligns with our mission to drive economic growth, create job opportunities and enhance the quality of life for Paterson residents. Bringing professional men's and women's soccer to our city will not only celebrate our diverse and passionate community, but also inspire the next generation of athletes. North Jersey Pro Soccer intends to field a men's team in USL League One beginning in 2026. The target date for the women's side is fall 2027, with additional details to come.

Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of two-time back to back USL Championship MVP Solomon Asante for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval. Asante joins Texoma FC from an incredibly successful USL Championship career where he appeared for the likes of Las Vegas Lights, Indy Eleven, and most notably, Phoenix Rising FC. He appeared 205 times in the USL Championship and playoffs, scoring over 57 times and adding a whopping 63 assists, leading to a goal contribution every other game during his league career. "Solomon is a special player and is an incredible announcement for any club." said Texoma FC President, Ben Watson. "We are blessed to be welcoming a player that has virtually won every accolade across the USL."

Major Arena Soccer League

Check out on what you might've missed in Week 11 and at the MASL All-Star Game with this week's edition of MASL in 5 with Alex Bastyovanszky!

On this week's edition of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with one of the best to ever do it in the MASL: player/GM of the Tacoma Stars, Nick Perera

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Experience the best moments from the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge in one spot.

ECHL

The Jacksonville Icemen announced today that the team and Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Brandon Mashinter have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately. Icemen Assistant Coach Sean Teakle has been appointed Interim Head Coach, while video/assistant coach Garret Cockerill will take over as the primary assistant coach for the team. On behalf of our organization, we would like to thank Brandon Mashinter for all of his hard work in helping to elevate our team to a high level these past three and half years," said Icemen CEO Andy Kaufmann. "We will always be grateful for Brandon's contributions to our team and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We are very excited to have Sean Teakle take the leadership reins and help guide our team to the playoffs and continue to field a team that will make Jacksonville proud."

SPHL

The Pensacola Ice Flyers have announced that Head Coach Gary Graham has been relieved of his coaching duties, effective immediately. The decision comes as the team faces ongoing challenges on the ice, currently sitting at the bottom of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings. Gary Graham, who led the Ice Flyers to their first President's Cup championship in 2013, returned to the team in July 2023. "We are grateful to Gary for his dedication and hard work with the Ice Flyers and wish him all the best in his future endeavors," said owner Greg Harris.

The Evansville Thunderbolts broke a 2-2 tie in the third period with two goals from Matthew Hobbs and Isaac Chapman to defeat the Peoria Rivermen 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Ford Center, as Head Coach Jeff Bes became the 4th head coach in SPHL history to achieve 300 coaching victories.

Federal Prospect Hockey League

The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) is excited to announce the application approval of its newest franchise in Topeka, Kansas, beginning in the 2025-2026 season. The team will be owned by Chris Bryniarski and Don Lewis. While the official team's name is still to be determined, a "name the team" contest will be held soon to engage the community. The team will play their home games at the Landon Arena in the Stormont Vail Events Center. Topeka has previously hosted four neutral-site FPHL games, averaging over 3,200 fans per game. In a nod to local hockey history, the Dashers played as the "Topeka Scarecrows," while the Baton Rouge Zydeco and Port Huron Prowlers played as the "Topeka Roadrunners."

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Plays of the Week

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - February 3-9, 2025

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

The QMJHL is proud to announce that future Rookie of the Year winners will be awarded the Sidney-Crosby Trophy, starting this season. The first overall pick in the 2003 QMJHL Entry Draft, Crosby spent two seasons in the Q before being drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2005. He made his Penguins debut as an 18-year-old in 2005-2006. His time with the Rimouski Océanic was a memorable one. Number 87 completed his first season with 135 points in 59 games and was named Rookie of the Year in 2003-2004.

He followed that up with 168 points, including 66 goals, in 62 games. Both years, he was named MVP of both the QMJHL and the entire Canadian Hockey League (CHL), while also representing Canada at the World Junior Championships at ages 16 and 17.

BASEBALL

International League

Following a national search, the Columbus Clippers Board of Directors has selected minor league baseball veteran Tyler Parsons as the team's new president/general manager. Parsons joins the Clippers after serving as general manager of the Durham Bulls for the past two seasons. He has been a general manager in the minor leagues since 2013, having led organizations at the Triple-A, High-A, Low-A, Rookie and Summer Collegiate classifications. During his time in Durham, the Bulls were honored as the 2024 Minor League Baseball Triple-A Organization of the Year, while also receiving a Minor League Baseball Golden Bobblehead Award for the Most Unique Partner Activation.

In conjunction with the Miami Marlins, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have unveiled their on-field coaching staff for the 2025 season. Along with new manager David Carpenter, the field staff features newcomers Jorge Hernandez (bench coach), Rob Marcello (pitching coach), Mike Marjama (hitting coach), Tyler Lough (athletic trainer) and Dan Donohue (strength & conditioning coach). Defensive coach Jose Ceballos is the lone returner and comes back to Jacksonville for his eighth season as either a player or coach. Boasting an extensive background in baseball as a player, coach and manager, the 2025 season will be Carpenter's first piloting a team in Minor League Baseball. The 39-year-old spent the last two seasons at the helm of the West Virginia Black Bears in the MLB Draft League while also serving as the pitching coach at Division II Fairmont State University from 2021-24.

Midwest League

The Beloit Sky Carp, in conjunction with the Miami Marlins, are excited to announce their 2025 coaching staff, led by manager Angel Espada. Espada is no stranger to Sky Carp fans, as he served as the defensive coach for the 2024 Sky Carp. He is among the Marlins' longest-tenured employees, having begun his journey with the parent club all the way back in 2009. Espada has plenty of managerial experience as well, with the latest coming as skipper of the 2022 Jupiter Hammerheads of the Florida State League. It was his seventh season as manager in the Marlins organization, with the previous six coming in either the New York-Penn League or the Dominican Summer League.

Eastern League

The Toronto Blue Jays released all their Minor League coaching staff assignments for the 2025 season. For the first time since 2021, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats feature a fresh face at the helm. Brent Lavallee becomes the 12th Fisher Cats manager since the team's first season in 2004. Lavallee, the 2024 Northwest League Manager of the Year, replaces Cesar Martin, who led the Fisher Cats for the past four seasons. Martin leaves the Fisher Cats as the organization's all-time winningest manager with 225 victories over his four seasons. Lavallee, who steered High-A Vancouver to the Northwest League Finals in all three years as manager, takes Martin's place after he compiled a 212-177 record and helped deliver the Canadiens a championship in 2023

Southern League

In conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, the Columbus Clingstones today announced the team's coaching staff for the Inaugural 2025 season at Synovus Park. Cody Gabella will become the first manager in Clingstones history. Entering his fourth season as a manager in the Braves system, last season Gabella guided the Rome Emperors (High-A) to a South Atlantic League South Division first-half title. He spent the 2023 season at the helm of the Augusta GreenJackets (Low-A) after beginning his Braves' managerial career with the Florida Complex League Braves in 2022. Gabella was drafted as an infielder by the San Diego Padres organization in 2011 where he played for two seasons. He began his coaching career in 2016 with the GCL Cardinals and also coached with the Johnson City Cardinals, State College Spikes, and the Peoria Chiefs.

The Miami Marlins announced the 2025 coaching staff for the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos led by new manager Nelson Prada. Prada becomes the seventh manager in Blue Wahoos history, succeeding Kevin Randel (2021-24). Prada enters his fifth season with the Marlins organization, serving previously as the manager for the DSL Marlins (2022) and Single-A Jupiter (2023-24). In 2023, Prada led the Hammerheads to their first Florida State League title in franchise history.

Florida State League

The Toronto Blue Jays have announced the 2025 coaching staff for the Class-A Dunedin Blue Jays, led by first-year manager Gil Kim. Kim brings a wealth of experience as a player, coach, and executive to Dunedin. He joined the Blue Jays front office in 2016 as Director of Player Development before transitioning to a coaching role with Toronto's major league staff in 2020. He remained on the bench staff and later served as the club's Major League Field Coordinator from 2022-2024. Before joining Toronto, Kim spent seven seasons with the Texas Rangers in several scouting roles, culminating as International Scouting Director. A Vanderbilt University alumnus and native of Pottsville, PA, Kim also had a six-year international professional playing career as an infielder, which included stops in the Netherlands, China, Australia, Spain, and Venezuela.

The Miami Marlins have announced the coaching staff for the Jupiter Hammerheads for the 2025 season. Leading the sharks is new manager Nick Weisheipl, who takes over a Jupiter team that finished 65-65 in the Florida State League in 2024. Weisheipl enters his first season as a professional manager and second year in the Marlins organization after serving as a player development coach in the Dominican Republic last season. Weisheipl brings over 20 years of collegiate coaching experience to Jupiter. Most recently, he served as Head Coach at Cabrini University from 2015-24, where he started the program and led the Cavaliers to the postseason in the program's second-ever season.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

The rosters are set as 24 of the best of the best in the United States and the World are set to converge on Indy for the 2025 PVF All-Star Match. The contest is slated for Saturday, February 22 and will be broadcast nationally on CBS. Every team is represented on the two 12-person rosters, led by the Atlanta Vibe, Orlando Valkyries and Vegas Thrill with four players apiece. The two squads will be led by a duo of volleyball coaching icons - Dave Shondell of Purdue and Georgia Tech's Michelle Collier.Voting was comprised of several components, led by online fan voting that saw more than 10,000 fans of Pro Volleyball Federation cast ballots. Coaches added votes for their own players and that of other teams, while league volleyball operations staff members spent countless hours crunching numbers and comparing the top vote-getters along with the leading performers from 2025. "The rosters for this unprecedented match are flat out outstanding," said Pro Volleyball Federation CEO Jen Spicher. "Putting these two teams together was a massive and difficult task based on how many great players there are in this league. To combine that with more than 10,000 fans voting just shows that if you can't be there in person, it's a must-watch event on CBS!"

After helping the Orlando Valkyries to two victories, middle blocker Natalie Foster has been named the Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week. Foster opened the week with three service aces, five kills and a pair of assists as the Valkyries swept the Atlanta Vibe before turning in a 20-point effort in a 3-1 win over Indy on Saturday. The middle blocker registered a career-high 12 kills against the Ignite and equaled the PVF record for aces in a four-set match with six. Her nine aces on the week upped her season total to 19, which is tied for fourth on the PVF single-season record list. This is her first career PVF weekly honor.

League One Volleyball

The hottest team in League One Volleyball? Now it's LOVB Houston, which won three matches in as many days to win the inaugural LOVB Classic. In doing so, they put an end to LOVB Atlanta's seven-match winning streak across all competitions. LOVB Houston had five players with 10 or more kills Sunday night in a 25-23, 25-27, 25-20, 29-27 victory that came on heels of a sweep of LOVB Madison on Friday and a four-set victory over LOVB Omaha in Saturday's semifinals. "What a battle all weekend to have to put together three really tough matches," said opposite Jordan Thompson, who led Houston with 16 kills, including the match winner. "I'm just so incredibly proud of the way we battled. I think this is the most grit we've seen out of our team the entire season. You could see how much everybody wanted it.

Highlights from the LOVB Classic championship match between LOVB Atlanta and LOVB Houston at Municipal Arena in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Full Career Highlights From Legendary Goal Scorer Matt Smith Matt Smith was a goal scoring legend with the Atlanta Hustle, and retires with the third most goals in league history.

