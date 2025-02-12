Accomplished Durham Bulls GM to Lead Columbus Clippers

February 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Following a national search, the Columbus Clippers Board of Directors has selected minor league baseball veteran Tyler Parsons as the team's new president/general manager. Parsons joins the Clippers after serving as general manager of the Durham Bulls for the past two seasons. He has been a general manager in the minor leagues since 2013, having led organizations at the Triple-A, High-A, Low-A, Rookie and Summer Collegiate classifications. During his time in Durham, the Bulls were honored as the 2024 Minor League Baseball Triple-A Organization of the Year, while also receiving a Minor League Baseball Golden Bobblehead Award for the Most Unique Partner Activation.

Parsons will oversee the team's day-to-day operations as the legendary Ken Schnacke becomes the Clippers president emeritus. Schnacke, who is the only remaining executive from the creation of the franchise in 1976, will retire after the 2026 season, his 50th with the team. He is a member of both the Columbus Baseball Hall of Fame and the International League Hall of Fame. The three-time IL Executive of the Year formerly served as Chairman of Minor League Baseball's National Association Board of Trustees. Schnacke spearheaded the construction of the team's current home, Huntington Park, which since opening in 2009 has been widely recognized as among the finest sports facilities in the nation. The Clippers have placed among the top five nationally in attendance for fifteen consecutive seasons.

Before Durham, Parsons spent five years as the general manager of the Lansing Lugnuts, where he was recognized as the 2021 Midwest League Executive of the Year. He was previously the vice president and general manager of the Johnson City Cardinals from 2014-17, leading the organization to increases in attendance and corporate sales each of his four seasons at the helm. Parsons spent two years in the Coastal Plain League as the General Manager of the Martinsville Mustangs and the Director of Fun with the Forest City Owls. He also previously served as the Ticket Coordinator at Central Michigan University and Sports Information Director at Mid Michigan College.

Throughout his career, Parsons has been actively involved in the community. He has served on the boards of the Boys & Girls Club of Durham and Orange County, Downtown Durham, Inc., Choose Lansing, Visit Johnson City and the Young Professionals of the Tri-Cities. He has been an active member in Rotary since 2013 and was named to the Business Journals 40 Under 40 in the Tri-Cities in 2016 and the Central Michigan University 10 Within 10 in 2018. Parsons is a native of Danville, Michigan and a graduate of Central Michigan University. He will be joined in Columbus by his wife Kelsea, two daughters, Sawyer and Leni, and their dog, Knox.

The 2025 season at Huntington Park begins April 1 as the Clippers host the St. Paul Saints on Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Ticket packages and single-game tickets are on sale now at ClippersBaseball.com.

