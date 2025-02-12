Red Wings to Host 92nd Annual American Legion Welcome Home Dinner

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are thrilled to announce the return of the 92nd Annual American Legion Rochester Red Wings WELCOME HOME DINNER on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at Innovative Field on the suite level. This cherished tradition, held for the first time since 2019, will provide fans an exclusive opportunity to meet their favorite Red Wings players and coaches ahead of the 2025 season.

The evening's festivities will run from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tickets for the event are $55 per person and will include access to autograph sessions, event presentation, buffet-style food for guests, a cash bar, and an evening celebrating baseball's return to Rochester.

Fans will have the chance to collect autographs from Red Wings players and coaches from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at four dedicated suite-level locations:

- Club 3000

- MLB Suite

- High Falls Lounge

- Silver Stadium Club

At 6:30 pm, a special presentation will take place in Club 3000, highlighting the upcoming season and the deep connection between the American Legion, the Red Wings, and the Rochester community.

"The Welcome Home Dinner has always been a highlight of the beginning of a new season, bringing our players, coaches, and fans together in a truly unique way," said DAN MASON, General Manager of the Rochester Red Wings. "We couldn't be more excited to collaborate with the American Legion to bring this tradition back and kick off the 2025 season with our incredible fans."

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, February 14, at 10:00 a.m. This is an exclusive event with limited availability, and they are expected to sell quickly. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit RedWingsBaseball.com or call 585-454-1001 and ask for Group Sales. Tickets can be emailed, texted, or picked up at the Red Wings Front Office by March 25.

