IronPigs to Keep an Eye on at Phillies 2025 Spring Training

February 12, 2025 - International League (IL)

Pitchers and catchers have officially reported to Clearwater for Phillies Spring Training and quite a few 2024 IronPigs (and some potential 2025 'Pigs too) are in camp with the big league team. Here's a few key names to keep an eye on from the IronPigs 2024 roster plus some guys who could be seeing significant playing time at Coca-Cola Park this summer.

Weston Wilson

Even though Wilson played his final game of 2024 with the IronPigs on July 10, he still managed to tie for the second most homers on the team (18). After his final call-up to the Phillies, all Weston did was slash .298/.362/.512 with three homers and three stolen bases, hitting for the cycle along the way.

Right now, it looks like Wilson has the inside track for a bench spot with the big league team following his solid performance down the stretch for the Phillies which culminated in a start in left field in game four of the NLDS.

Cal Stevenson

Everyone remembers where they were for the Cal Stevenson™Ã¯Â¸Â game. On September 14th, Stevenson hit a two-run double to give the Phillies the lead against the Mets and then robbed a homer the next half-inning to keep them in front.

Like Wilson, Stevenson will be fighting for the one of the final bench spots for the Phillies. A mainstay atop the lineup for the 'Pigs in 2024, Stevenson led the team with 29 stolen bases, hitting .302 and walking more times than he struck out (68:66).

Kody Clemens, Buddy Kennedy, Rafael Marchan

We lump these three hitters together because they have something in common: they are all out of minor league options. What this means is they have to be exposed to waivers should the Phillies wish to send any of them to Lehigh Valley, making any decisions on their potential futures even murkier.

This trio was very productive for the 'Pigs in 2024 and all look to factor into the Phillies plan potentially in 2025. Clemens socked 14 homers for the 'Pigs last year, his second straight year with double-digit bombs for Lehigh Valley. Kennedy set the franchise record with a 40-game on-base streak after he was acquired from Detroit and Marchan was a stalwart behind the plate for the 'Pigs, throwing out 40% of would-be base stealers.

Tyler Phillips

The hometown hero falls into the same category as the previous trio, just as a pitcher. Out of minor league options, Phillips is hoping to claim the long man role in the bullpen out of camp. A team can never have enough starting pitching depth and Phillips proved that last year, bursting onto the scene with his epic shutout masterpiece against Cleveland during a solid stretch of performance during the summer for the Phillies.

Phillips ended up throwing the most innings for the IronPigs too with 118.2, consistently taking the ball every sixth day. Should the Phillies need any fill-ins in the rotation keep an eye on Phillips.

Alan Rangel

A MiLB free agent pick-up midway thru the 2024 season, Rangel played the final months of the season with Lehigh Valley before being added to the Phillies 40-Man roster. Now in camp with the Phillies, Rangel looks like a swingman, long reliever, with versatility to pitch in any role.

He started and came on in relief for the 'Pigs last year, and figures to feature as a member of the staff again in some capacity, likely as a starter. He finished the year with back-to-back starts of five innings, allowing just one run in each.

Kyle Tyler

Claimed off waivers from the Marlins midway through last year, Tyler fits the same mold as Rangel and will also likely be a part of the 'Pigs rotation to begin the season.

Tyler made seven starts for the 'Pigs down the stretch and allowed three runs or fewer in six of them. Tyler has been a transaction trooper, having been thru the waiver process eight times.

Michael Mercado

Is he a starter? Is he a reliever? We'll find out soon enough. Mercado was the 'Pigs 2024 Pitcher of the Year, sporting an ERA just above two, splitting his team between the rotation and bullpen. He made his Major League debut along the way, earning his MLB win at Wrigley Field.

Smart money has him likely in the same role he finished in last year (multi-inning Swiss army knife out of the bullpen), but Mercado was pressed into starting duty last year out of necessity. He dazzled 'Pigs fans last year and will likely be a part of the core arms to begin the year in 2025.

Mick Abel

Now on the 40-man roster, Abel will likely lead the IronPigs rotation in 2025. A stalwart who pitched the entire season with the 'Pigs in '24, Abel now has a full year of triple-A experience under his belt after completing a tour of the International League as one of its youngest arms.

Seth Johnson

Johnson made just five starts for the 'Pigs after he was acquired from Baltimore but he made them count. He allowed one run or fewer in four of the five and even racked up an International League Pitcher of the Week honor. That preceded his Major League debut which he made with the Phillies in Miami.

Now Johnson gets a full Spring Training with the Phillies and will continue to develop as a starter. While the IronPigs rotation looks like it will have some veteran depth (Rangel, Tyler) Johnson and Abel will likely be leading the youth movement.

Max Lazar

Lazar tore through the minors last season, beginning with double-A Reading and ultimately making his Major League debut. With the 'Pigs Lazar was a menace out of the back-end, racking up saves and numerous multi-inning appearances. Now, Lazar enters his first big league camp with a chance to work himself into the mix as the last man in the Phillies bullpen.

Non-Roster Invitees

In addition to the players on the 40-man roster the following former IronPigs have earned non-roster invites to Phillies camp this spring as well:

Jose Cuas

Tristan Garnett

Griff McGarry

Josh Breaux

Rodolfo Castro

Otto Kemp

Carson Taylor

Matt Kroon

