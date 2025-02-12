2025 Syracuse Mets Open House Scheduled for Saturday, March 8th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets 2025 Open House will take place at NBT Bank Stadium on Saturday, March 8th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Individual game tickets will go on sale for the 2025 season at 10 a.m. that day. Plus, fans will be able to take stadium tours, shop in the Team Store, and learn all about the 2025 promotional schedule. Syracuse Mets mascot Scooch will be joined at the stadium by New York Mets mascots Mr. and Mrs. Met, who will take pictures with fans and sign autographs.

Syracuse has hosted an Open House at NBT Bank Stadium for more than a decade. This season's Open House will feature honored guests Mr. and Mrs. Met. The couple will be together at NBT Bank Stadium for the first time. Mr. and Mrs. Met will be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans throughout the event in the Metropolitan Club and around the ballpark.

The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium will open at 10 a.m. on March 8th. Fans will be able to purchase individual game tickets and Flex Plans at the ticket windows when they arrive. Tickets will also be on sale at syracusemets.com starting at 10 a.m. The Ticket Office will be open until 1 p.m. that day for in-person ticket orders.

The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office will be open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, March 10th. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2025 season in-person, over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

NBT Bank Stadium tours will take place every 15 minutes, starting at 10:15 a.m. and ending at 12:30 p.m. Fans can explore the Hall of Fame, the batting cages, clubhouse, luxury suites, the press box, and more! Tours leave from the Syracuse Baseball Hall of Fame, located down the right field line, through the Hank Sauer Gate. Fans must sign up for a tour upon arrival due to limited space.

At 11:15 a.m., Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol will hold a press conference in the Metropolitan Club to present the 2025 Syracuse Mets season preview. Jason will highlight the team's 2025 promotional schedule, introduce the coaching staff, give information about what's to come in the season ahead, and answer questions regarding the upcoming season. The press conference will also be live streamed on Facebook for those that are unable to attend in person.

The Team Store will be open during the Open House, featuring brand new gear for the 2025 season! Be sure to stop in and check it out before it's gone!

Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is scheduled for Friday, March 28th on the road at Worcester. Syracuse's Home Opener is on Tuesday, April 1st at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees) at 2:05 p.m. The first 1,500 fans through the gates that day will receive an Opening Day Trapper Hat Giveaway, courtesy of Gannon Pest Control.

