Icemen and Brandon Mashinter Mutually Agree to Part Ways

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced today that the team and Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Brandon Mashinter have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately. Icemen Assistant Coach Sean Teakle has been appointed Interim Head Coach, while video/assistant coach Garret Cockerill will take over as the primary assistant coach for the team.

"On behalf of our organization, we would like to thank Brandon Mashinter for all of his hard work in helping to elevate our team to a high level these past three and half years," said Icemen CEO Andy Kaufmann. "We will always be grateful for Brandon's contributions to our team and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We are very excited to have Sean Teakle take the leadership reins and help guide our team to the playoffs and continue to field a team that will make Jacksonville proud."

Teakle (Pictured below), joined the Icemen this past summer as an assistant coach after spending the past two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Owen Sound Attack. The Mississauga, Ontario resident spent ten years within the OHL in some capacity. In addition to his time with Owen Sound, Teakle also served as an assistant coach for the Niagara Ice Dogs from 2020-2022 and was a scout with the Ottawa 67's from 2015-2020.

Prior to the OHL, Teakle was an associate coach with North York Rangers in the OJHL also while being the Head Coach of The Hill Academy Prep program (2014-2020). Throughout the past 12 years, Teakle has worked as a player development consultant, serving a long list of teams and players for skill development. As a player, Teakle played four years in the OJHL for the Streetsville Derby's, Georgetown Raiders and the Oakville Blades where he won two league championships and appeared in the organization's first National Championship.

Cockerill takes over as the Icemen's primary assistant coach, having served this season in a video/assistant coach role. Cockerill is currently in his first season of coaching, after a seven-year playing career, with three of those seasons played in Jacksonville. Cockerill played as a physical shutdown defenseman in the ECHL and AHL from 2017-2024. He initially played for the Icemen during the 2018-2019, and made is return to play with the team from 2022-2024. Cockerill totaled 140 points (30g, 110a) in 315 career ECHL games split between the Icemen, Reading Royals, Tulsa Oilers and Kalamazoo Wings. Cockerill has also registered 19 points in 56 career AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters from 2017-2019. Prior to his professional career, the Brighton, Michigan resident played four seasons at Northeastern University where he totaled 84 points (19g, 65a) from 2014-2018, while winning a Hockey East championship in 2016.

The Icemen return home on Saturday against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

