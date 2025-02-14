Bison Silenced in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Bloomington Bison faltered against the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night by a 4-0 score at Wings Event Center.

The teams skated through a scoreless first period with the Bison outshooting the Wings by a 13-8 margin. Each team had two power plays but couldn't convert.

The Wings opened the scoring 2:28 into the second period with a goal from Davis Codd. His fourth of the year was unassisted. Lee Lapid extended the Wings lead at 15:25 with his third of the season from Ben Berard. While on a late power play, Lapid scored again with 1:14 remaining in the second period for his second of the game and fourth of the year. The goal closed the scoring in the period and was assisted by Blake Christensen and Berard. The Wings outshot the Bison 19-9 in the frame.

The Bison made a strong offensive push in the third with many scoring chances. Despite the effort, Bloomington was held scoreless and pulled the goaltender for an extra attacker. With 4:26 remaining, Zach Berzolla found the empty net for his second of the season. The unassisted goal sealed the Wings victory.

Yaniv Perets stopped 31 of 34 shots in the loss. Ty Young saved all 37 shots, including 15 in the third period, for the shutout victory. The Bison went 0-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

