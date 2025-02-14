Defenseman Connor Punnett Assigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars
February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Connor Punnett has been assigned on loan to the Steelheads from the Texas Stars by the Dallas Stars.
Punnett, 21, has appeared in 39 games for Idaho this season tallying 14 points (3G, 11A). His 88 penalty minutes are third most amongst ECHL rookies. He is tied for the team lead with four fighting majors.
The 6-foot-2, 202lb rookie defender signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Mar. 7, 2024 after a four year career in the Ontario Hockey League skating in 247 career games notching 120 points (32G, 88A) with 339 penalty minutes playing for Saginaw, Barrie, and Oshawa.
The Steelheads are on the road tonight and tomorrow in Utah with puck drop at 7:10 p.m. (MT) and then Monday at 3:10 p.m.
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 14, 2025
- Defenseman Connor Punnett Assigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Utah Hockey Club Assigns Forward to Allen - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 14, 2025 - Grizzlies Homestand Begins vs Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Wichita Welcomes Tahoe for First-Ever Matchup - Wichita Thunder
- Game Days #45, #46 & #47 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 14, 2025 vs. Maine Mariners - Rapid City Rush
- Dominiks Marcinkevics Scores First as a Gladiator and Game-Winner, as Atlanta Takes Down the 'Bits 4-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Know Before You Go: 2025 Pink Ice Weekend - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Tops Maine to Win Fourth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Fall 5-4 in Rapid City - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Defenseman Connor Punnett Assigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 17
- Steelheads Acquire Forward Ryan Foss from Reading Royals
- A.J. White and Connor Maceachern Score in Series Finale Loss, 5-2
- Steelheads Fall in Shootout 3-2 Extending Point-Streak to Seven Games