Defenseman Connor Punnett Assigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Connor Punnett has been assigned on loan to the Steelheads from the Texas Stars by the Dallas Stars.

Punnett, 21, has appeared in 39 games for Idaho this season tallying 14 points (3G, 11A). His 88 penalty minutes are third most amongst ECHL rookies. He is tied for the team lead with four fighting majors.

The 6-foot-2, 202lb rookie defender signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Mar. 7, 2024 after a four year career in the Ontario Hockey League skating in 247 career games notching 120 points (32G, 88A) with 339 penalty minutes playing for Saginaw, Barrie, and Oshawa.

The Steelheads are on the road tonight and tomorrow in Utah with puck drop at 7:10 p.m. (MT) and then Monday at 3:10 p.m.

