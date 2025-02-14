Wichita Welcomes Tahoe for First-Ever Matchup

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its four-game homestand tonight at 7:05 p.m. against Tahoe.

Tonight is the first-ever meeting between the two teams. All-time, Wichita is 65-45-11 against expansion teams.

The Thunder will play the Knight Monsters six times this year, three this weekend and three during the final week of the season at Tahoe.

Wichita is coming off of a 3-2 shootout victory on Tuesday night against Utah. Tahoe is coming off a 4-3 overtime last Saturday night against Adirondack.

The Thunder are in fourth place with 58 points. The Knight Monsters are in second place with 60 points. Both teams have played the same number of games heading into tonight's matchup.

Wichita appeared in another game past regulation on Tuesday night. The Thunder improved to 3-1 in games decided in a shootout, knocking off Utah, 3-2. It was the third time in the last six games that Wichita played past 60 minutes. Also, the last two meetings against the Grizzlies have finished in a shootout. The Thunder are 6-3 in games decided in the overtime period.

The Thunder trailed 2-0 heading into the third period on Tuesday night. Wichita won for just the fourth time this season when trailing after two. The Thunder are 4-11-0 when trailing after two so far this year.

Michal Stinil extended his point-streak to eight games on Tuesday (4g, 9a). He had a goal and scored the shootout winner. Stinil has goals in three-straight and improved to 4-for-4 in shootout situations. He needs five more goals to reach 100 for his ECHL career.

Jay Dickman added an assist on Tuesday night. He has five points (1g, 4a) in last three games. Dickman is nearing 300 ECHL points, currently sitting 290 in his career.

THUNDERBOLTS...Kobe Walker has points in five-straight (2g, 3a)...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for first in power play assists by a rookie (11) and tied for second with 13 power play points, also by a rookie...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (9.83)...Wichita is 17-5-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 13-4-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 19-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 14-5-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 13-5-0 when outshooting its opponent...

TAHOE NOTES - Simon Pinard has three goals in his last two games and recently played in his 100th career game on February 8...Sloan Stanick was named ECHL Rookie of the Month for December, tallying 21 points (8g, 13a)...Jett Jones has 16 goals on just 48 shots, putting him first in the league in shooting percentage (33.3%)...Former Thunder forward Logan Nelson has 10 points in his last 14 games...Tahoe is last in the league, averaging just 8.18 penalty minutes per game...

