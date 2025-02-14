Kansas City Downs Oilers with Third Period Surge
February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo.- Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 3-1 to the Kansas City Mavericks on Valentine's Night at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Austin Albrecht opened the scoring with his eighth goal of the season, putting the Oilers up 1-0 2:17 into the action. Albrecht followed up on a rebound created by Justin Michaelian shot, driving the puck past Jack LaFontaine from the edge of the crease. David Cotton leveled the game 1-1 with his eighth of the season with 3:20 left in the period, converting on an Oilers' turnover
Neither team scored in the second period, sending the game tied 1-1 into the third period.
Cotton nabbed his second of the game 3:54 into the final period, popping home a rebound to put the Mavericks up 2-1. Damien Giroux netted a rebound of his own at the 7:28 mark of the period, closing the score 3-1.
The Oilers and Mavericks square off again tomorrow, Feb. 15 at 6:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.
--
