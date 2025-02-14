Komets Hang On For Win Over Cyclones
February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Cincinnati Cyclones visited the Coliseum on Friday night and left with a 5-4 defeat.
In the first period, Nolan Volcan scored an unassisted goal at 5:00 to start the scoring. After a Jack Dugan power-play goal was nullified after review for goaltender interference, the Cyclones tied the game as Remy Parker scored at 17:05.
In the second period, Alex Aleardi ended a 19-game goal drought with his 12th goal of the season at 1:44. Jack Dugan picked up his 50th point with an assist on Jack Gorniak's 12th at 18:03 to conclude the scoring.
In the final frame, Tristan Ashbrook quickly made the contest 3-2 at 4:03, followed by another Cyclones goal 5:03 to tie the score 3-3. Brannon McManus returned the lead to the Komets with a tally at 12:06, and rookie James Stefen scored his first as a Komet just twenty seconds later to make the game 5-3. Justin Vaive got the Cyclones within one with a strike at 16:26, but goaltender Brett Brochu held on, facing 16 third-period shots for the win.
