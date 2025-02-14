Heartlanders Score Late Power-Play Goal to Defeat Walleye, 4-2

Coralville, Iowa - T.J. Walsh scored twice, Ryan Miotto bagged the game-winning goal on the power play with five minutes to go and the Iowa Heartlanders prevailed over the Toledo Walleye, 4-2, Friday at Xtream Arena.

On the power-play marker, Miotto waited patiently a foot above the crease and slammed in a rebound off a Jules Boscq shot. Walsh then scored his second of the game with an empty-net goal to cement the win. Kyle McClellan made 28 saves in the victory.

Will Calverley opened the scoring with a back-door goal from his own rebound four minutes into the first period, assisted by Gavin Hain and Keltie Jeri-Leon. Toledo responded with a goal from Griffin Ness a minute later to tie the game at one.

Three minutes into the middle frame, Walsh netted a snap-shot goal from the face-off to take a 2-1 lead, assisted by Nathan Noel. Five minutes later, Sam Craggs tied the game once more with a power-play goal.

Jan Bednar made 25 saves in the defeat.

