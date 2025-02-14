Worcester Empty Net Goal Late Sends the Americans to Another Loss

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans lost the first game of a three-game weekend series with the Worcester Railers by a score of 5-3 on Friday night in North Texas in front of a crowd just under 5,000 at CUTX Event Center.

Worcester owned the first period, scoring three times. Anthony Callin (14), Matt DeMelis (4), and Jordan Kaplan (15) provided the Railers offense as all three goals were scored in a span of two and a half minutes. The Railers held the Americans to just eight shots in the opening frame (14-8).

The Americans cut into the Worcester lead, scoring two times in the second frame. Artyom Kulakov, who had a big night for the Americans, scored his fifth of the season to cut the lead to 3-1 at the 4:43 mark. Liam Gorman scored his first of the night late in the period on a rebound in front of the Worcester net to cut the advantage to 3-2, and the Americans were back in business headed to the final frame down only a goal.

Anthony Callin opened the scoring in the third period scor ing his second goal of the night just 48 seconds into the final period to put Worcester back up by two goals 4-2. However, the Americans wouldn't go quietly. Liam Gorman had his best night in an Allen sweater netting his second of the game and fifth of the season to cut the lead to 4-3 with less than three and a half minutes to go in regulation. The Americans would pull the goaltender late in the third to get the extra attacker on the ice, but it would be Worcester adding an empty net goal late to defeat the Americans 5-3 on Valentine's Day in Allen.

The two teams will tangle again on Saturday night as part of a hockey day doubleheader with the 16th annual Allen Police vs. Allen Fire Charity Hockey Game at 5:00 PM, followed by the Americans and the Railers at 7:10 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for seats!

They Said it: Brett Ferguson: "We didn't get off to a good start tonight but battled back twice. It's disappointing, because this is a game we could have won."

Harrison Blaidell: Our line was feeling good out there. I'm playing with a lot of confidence right now trying to help our team win a hockey game. Liam (Gorman) had a big night with two goals. We just need to work harder to get the two points."

Three Stars:

1. WOR - A. Callin

2. ALN - L. Gorman

3. ALN - A. Kulakov

