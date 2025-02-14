Worcester Empty Net Goal Late Sends the Americans to Another Loss
February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans lost the first game of a three-game weekend series with the Worcester Railers by a score of 5-3 on Friday night in North Texas in front of a crowd just under 5,000 at CUTX Event Center.
Worcester owned the first period, scoring three times. Anthony Callin (14), Matt DeMelis (4), and Jordan Kaplan (15) provided the Railers offense as all three goals were scored in a span of two and a half minutes. The Railers held the Americans to just eight shots in the opening frame (14-8).
The Americans cut into the Worcester lead, scoring two times in the second frame. Artyom Kulakov, who had a big night for the Americans, scored his fifth of the season to cut the lead to 3-1 at the 4:43 mark. Liam Gorman scored his first of the night late in the period on a rebound in front of the Worcester net to cut the advantage to 3-2, and the Americans were back in business headed to the final frame down only a goal.
Anthony Callin opened the scoring in the third period scor ing his second goal of the night just 48 seconds into the final period to put Worcester back up by two goals 4-2. However, the Americans wouldn't go quietly. Liam Gorman had his best night in an Allen sweater netting his second of the game and fifth of the season to cut the lead to 4-3 with less than three and a half minutes to go in regulation. The Americans would pull the goaltender late in the third to get the extra attacker on the ice, but it would be Worcester adding an empty net goal late to defeat the Americans 5-3 on Valentine's Day in Allen.
The two teams will tangle again on Saturday night as part of a hockey day doubleheader with the 16th annual Allen Police vs. Allen Fire Charity Hockey Game at 5:00 PM, followed by the Americans and the Railers at 7:10 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for seats!
They Said it: Brett Ferguson: "We didn't get off to a good start tonight but battled back twice. It's disappointing, because this is a game we could have won."
Harrison Blaidell: Our line was feeling good out there. I'm playing with a lot of confidence right now trying to help our team win a hockey game. Liam (Gorman) had a big night with two goals. We just need to work harder to get the two points."
Three Stars:
1. WOR - A. Callin
2. ALN - L. Gorman
3. ALN - A. Kulakov
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 14, 2025
- Steelheads Trailed 2-1 Heading into Third, Complete Comeback, Winning 3-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Radomsky Shuts Out Maine, Rush Wins Fifth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Seven-Game Road Trip Opens with 4-3 Railers' Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Worcester Empty Net Goal Late Sends the Americans to Another Loss - Allen Americans
- Tahoe Scores Late Goal to Knock off Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Mariners Shut Out In Rapid City - Maine Mariners
- Tahoe Breaks Hearts in Valentines Day Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Cyclones Fall 5-4 Against The Komets On Valentine's Day - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Heartlanders Score Late Power-Play Goal to Defeat Walleye, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cotton Breaks Tulsa's Hearts in 3-1 Mavericks' Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Ness, Craggs Tally Goals in Friday Loss to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Komets Hang On For Win Over Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- Kansas City Downs Oilers with Third Period Surge - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Blank Bison on Pink Ice in Front of Sold out Crowd - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Fall to Florida on Valentine's Day - Indy Fuel
- Valentine's Day Massacre in Indy - Florida Everblades
- Bison Silenced in Kalamazoo - Bloomington Bison
- Lions Take The Second Game Of The Seven-Game Series Against The Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Slip Past Thunder, 2-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 14 - ECHL
- Bison Sign Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo - Bloomington Bison
- Icemen and Brandon Mashinter Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Jacksonville Icemen
- Defenseman Connor Punnett Assigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Utah Hockey Club Assigns Forward to Allen - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 14, 2025 - Grizzlies Homestand Begins vs Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Wichita Welcomes Tahoe for First-Ever Matchup - Wichita Thunder
- Game Days #45, #46 & #47 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 14, 2025 vs. Maine Mariners - Rapid City Rush
- Dominiks Marcinkevics Scores First as a Gladiator and Game-Winner, as Atlanta Takes Down the 'Bits 4-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Know Before You Go: 2025 Pink Ice Weekend - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Tops Maine to Win Fourth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Fall 5-4 in Rapid City - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.