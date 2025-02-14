Grizzlies Gameday: February 14, 2025 - Grizzlies Homestand Begins vs Idaho

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Idaho Steelheads (23-16-6-1, 53 points, .576 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (16-24-4-2, 38 points, .413 point %)

Date: February 14, 2025 Venue : Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12621352-2025-idaho-steelheads-vs-utah-grizzlies?nav_id=75

Audio : Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: February 15, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Fishing Night.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Friday's Matchup

It's the opener of a three game series and the seventh of nine regular season meetings between the Mountain division rivals. Utah is 2-3-1 vs Idaho this season and 1-1-1 at Maverik Center.

The Grizzlies are 11-8-1-2 over their last 22 games. Utah has scored 84 goals in their last 23 games (3.65 goals per game). Utah has scored a second period goal in 26 of their last 32 games. The Grizzlies have 16 goals in the second period over their last 10 games.

Cole Fonstad has scored 7 goals in his last 10 games. Reed Lebster has a point in 4 straight games and 8 of his last 11 games. Andrew Nielsen had 5 points (1g, 4a) in the recent 4 game road trip. Nielsen has 8 multiple point games in a Utah uniform this season. Keaton Mastrodonato has 1 goal and 10 assists in his last 10 games. Jake Barczewski appeared in 3 games in Utah's recently completed road trip and had a .949 save percentage and a 2.26 goals against average.

Games This Homestand at Maverik Center

Friday - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, February 15, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fishing Night.

Monday, February 17, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 3:10 pm. Family Four Pack of Tickets for $48.

Friday, February 21, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Mountainland Supply Company. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, February 22, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Mountainland Supply Company.

Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah. 3:10 pm. $12 AFCU Tickets. Family Four Pack of Tickets for $48.

Jake Barczewski Has Been Awesome in Net

Grizzlies goaltender Jake Barczewski has been stellar for Utah since the beginning of the 2025 calendar year. Since January 1, 2025 he has a record of 7-4-1-1 with a .922 save percentage and a 2.93 goals against average. Barczewski has a .924 save percentage in 5 games in February.

Games on Road Trip

Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Utah 2 Tulsa 4 - Reed Lebster and Andrew Nielsen each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Tulsa got 2 goals from Conner Roulette. Tulsa outshot Utah 45 to 29. Utah was 4 for 4 on the penalty kill.

Friday, February 7, 2025 - Utah 6 Tulsa 2 - Jake Barczewski saved 45 of 47 in the win. Mick Messner had 2 goals and 1 assist. Cole Fonstad had 1 goals. Derek Daschke had 1 goal and 1 assist. Andrew Nielsen had 2 assists. Nielsen and Cooper Jones were each a +3 for Utah. Tulsa outshot Utah 47 to 35. Utah went 1 for 4 on the power play, Tulsa was 2 for 5 with both goals being scored by Sean Olson.

Saturday, February 8, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa 3 (OT) - Neil Shea scored the overtime game winner 7 seconds in. Reed Lebster and Keaton Mastrodonato each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Jake Barczewski saved 39 of 42 to earn his 8 th win of the season. Luke Manning added a goal. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play and was 2 for 2 on the penalty kill. Tulsa outshot Utah 42 to 23.

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - Utah 2 Wichita 3 (Shootout) - Luke Manning scored a first period goal. Mick Messner added a second period goal. Wichita outshot Utah 48 to 32. Jake Barczewski saved 45 of 47 for Utah. The Grizz were 2 for 2 on the penalty kill and 0 for 1 on the power play. Dylan Fitze appeared in his 300 th professional game.

Penalty Kill Has Been Strong.

Utah is 21 for 23 on the penalty kill over their last 7 games.

Utah is 10 for 33 on the power play over their last 11 games. Utah has 14 power play goals in their last 16 games.

Grizzlies Points Leaders

Derek Daschke (9g, 27a) leads Utah with 36 points this season. Neil Shea (18g, 17a) has 35 points in 29 games for Utah. Briley Wood has 33 points (13g, 20a). Shea has a point in 22 of 29 games this season and a goal in 15 of 29. Daschke has a point in 24 of 39 games. Daschke and Keaton Mastrodonato are each tied for the team lead with 9 multiple point games.

Adam Scheel Reassigned to Grizzlies

Goaltender Adam Scheel was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Scheel has been a star with Colorado this season as he has a record of 8-1-1 with a 2.58 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. Scheel earned back-to-back shutouts with Colorado in consecutive nights against Grand Rapids, stopping 29 shots on January 31, 2025 and the next night saving all 26 in a 6-0 victory.

Recent Transactions

February 13 - Goaltender Adam Scheel reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

February 13 - Forward Cade Neilson was suspended by team, removed from roster.

February 12 - Defenseman Bryan Yoon was recalled to Colorado (AHL). Yoon has 19 points (7g, 12a) in 32 games with Utah this season.

February 6 - Grizzlies acquire defenseman Lincoln Erne in a trade with the Savannah Ghost Pirates for Forward Cameron Buhl.

February 4 - Forward Chad Hillebrand was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

Milestones

Dylan Fitze appeared in his 300 th regular season professional game at Wichita on February 13, 2025. Fitze has scored 76 goals and 73 assists as a pro. Fitze has played in 169 regular season games with Utah, scoring 47 goals and 51 assists. He has also appeared in 24 playoff games with Utah, scoring 9 goals and 3 assists.

Mick Messner will appear in his 125 th consecutive regular season game with the Grizzlies. Messner has 27 goals and 38 assists in his time with Utah, which dates back towards the end of the 2022-23 regular season.

Aaron Aragon is appearing in his 98 th professional game on Friday night. If Aragon plays in every game in the series his 100 th pro game will be on Monday, February 17 th vs Idaho, the team he appeared in 4 games with at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Adam Berg and Cooper Jones each played in his 100 th ECHL game on February 7, 2025 at Tulsa. That night Berg scored an empty net goal in Utah's 6-2 victory. Jones had 1 assist and was a +3.

Neil Shea has 18 goals this season, which ties a personal career high. Shea had 18 goals with Newfoundland in the 2023-24 season.

Broadcaster Tyson Whiting is calling his 500 th game with the Grizzlies, including playoffs. Whiting has been the "Voice of the Grizzlies" since the beginning of the 2018-2019 season.

Games vs Idaho This Season

October 18, 2024 - Utah 2 Idaho 7. Mick Messner and Neil Shea each scored a second period goal for Utah. Idaho got 2 goals from Ty Pelton-Byce and 1 goal and 1 assist from Thomas Caron, Connor MacEachern and Connor Punnett. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play, Idaho was 1 for 2. Idaho outshot Utah 39 to 28. Utah goaltender Adam Scheel stopped 32 of 39. Idaho's Ben Kraws saved 26 of 28.

January 3, 2025 - Utah 4 Idaho 1 - Andrew Nielsen had 1 goal and 1 assist. Jake Barczewski saved 28 of 29. Cody Corbett had 2 assists. Grizzlies got goals from Craig Armstrong, Dylan Fitze, Nielsen and Neil Shea. Utah outshot Idaho 41 to 29.

January 4, 2025 - Utah 2 Idaho 3 - Briley Wood scored two first period goals for Utah. Jake Barczewski stopped 31 of 34. Utah went 6 for 6 on the penalty kill. Connor Mayer led Utah with 5 shots on goal.

January 31, 2025 - Idaho 2 Utah 1 (OT) - Both teams had 34 shots on goal. Idaho's Ben Kraws made 33 saves, Utah's Jake Barczewski stopped 32 Steelheads shots. Adam Berg scored for Utah 17:41 into the second period. Andrei Bakanov scored a first period goal for Idaho and Hank Crone got the OT game winner 1:27 in. Idaho was 0 for 4 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 3.

February 1, 2025 - Idaho 3 Utah 4 (OT) - Neil Shea scored the overtime game winner for Utah 2:46 in. Cole Fonstad had 2 goals and Chad Hillebrand delivered his first professional goal. Keaton Mastrodonato had 2 assists and 10 shots on goal. Utah outshot Idaho 42 to 37. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and had 1 shorthanded goal. Idaho's power play was 0 for 3. Jake Barczewski stopped 34 of 37 in net to earn his team leading 6 th victory. Reece Harsch had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead Idaho. Andrei Bakanov and Hank Crone added goals for the Steelheads.

February 3, 2025 - Idaho 7 Utah 0 - Ben Kraws earned his first professional shutout for Idaho.

February 14, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

February 15, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Fishing Night.

February 17, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 3:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Grizzlies Team Notes

The Grizzlies have scored 4 or more goals in all 16 wins this season. Utah is 12-0-0-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 21-23 on the penalty kill over their last 7 games. Utah is 10 for 33 on the power play over their last 11 games. Utah has 14 power play goals in their last 16 games. Utah has scored first in each of their last 4 games. Utah has a second period goal in 26 of their last 32 games and they have 15 second period goals over their last 9 games. Utah is 16-2-1 when they score 4 or more in a game and 6-0-1 when they allow less than 3 in a game. Utah has 84 goals in their last 23 games. 60 of Utah's 144 goals have come in the second period.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (15): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (7): Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Lincoln Erne, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones, Andrew Nielsen, Dilan Savenkov.

Goaltenders (3): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis, Adam Scheel.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 16-24-4-2

Home record: 9-10-3-1

Road record : 6-14-1-1

Win percentage : .413

Standings Points : 38

Last 10 : 4-3-1-2

Streak : 2-0-0-1

Goals per game : 3.13 (14 th) Goals for : 144

Goals against per game : 4.11 (28 th) Goals Against : 189

Shots per game : 31.02 (13 th)

Shots against per game : 34.89 (27 th)

Power Play : 29 for 142 - 20.4 % (12 th)

Penalty Kill : 97 for 134 - 72.4 % (29 th)

Penalty Minutes : 490. 10.65 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 4.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 4.

Record When Scoring First: 12-4-2-2.

Opposition Scores First : 4-20-2.

Record in One Goal Games : 5-2-4-2

Games Decided Past Regulation : 4-0-4-2

Team Leaders

Goals : Neil Shea (18)

Assists : Derek Daschke (27)

Points : Daschke (36)

Plus/Minus : Daschke (+7)

PIM : Andrew Nielsen (83)

Power Play Points : Daschke (15)

Power Play Goals : Daschke (5)

Power Play Assists : Daschke/Mastrodonato (10)

Shots on Goal : Mick Messner (128)

Shooting Percentage : Shea (14.8 %) - Minimum 50 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Daschke/Mastrodonato/Shea (2)

Wins : Jake Barczewski (8)

Save %: Jake Barczewski (.903)

Goals Against Average : Barczewski (3.53)

Streaks

Goals: Luke Manning, Mick Messner (1)

Assists: Reed Lebster (2) Neil Shea, Briley Wood (1)

Points (2 or more): Lebster (4) Shea (3)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.