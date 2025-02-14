Mariners Shut Out In Rapid City
February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
RAPID CITY, SD - The Maine Mariners outshot the Rapid City Rush 28-18, but fell by a 4-0 final score on Friday night at The Monument. The Mariners dropped their seventh consecutive road contest, as they were shut out for the second time this season.
After a scoreless opening period, the Rush scored a pair of goals in the middle frame. Former Mariner Billy Constantinou netted the first one, coming out of the penalty box and beating Nolan Maier on a 2-on-1 break down the left wing at 1:26. Later in the period, Rapid City's Connor Mylylmok tucked in a wraparound to double the Rush lead at 9:08.
Parker Bowman added a third goal for Rapid City at 2:07 of the 3rd when Luke Mylymok tossed one to far side of the net for a backdoor tap-in. Blake Bennett tossed in an empty netter at 19:32.
Matt Radomsky collected his second career shutout in the Rush net, both having come against the Mariners. He also blanked Maine on February 2nd, 2024 at the Cross Insurance Arena. Radomsky is the reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Week after two wins at Idaho last week. Nolan Mailer made 14 stops in the losing effort. It was the first time the Mariners had been shut out since October 27th at home against Worcester.
The Mariners (17-26-3-0) and Rush finish up their series with a midnight game on Saturday night, which begins at 2 AM ET on Sunday. The Mariners 10-game road trip continues until Friday, March 7th when they return to the Cross Insurance Arena to host the Reading Royals for "Dino Night" at 7:15 PM. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
